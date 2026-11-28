Trevor Siemian knows all about the pressure of being the Denver Broncos’ starting quarterback.

The 34-year-old took over the starting reins of the Broncos when they were the defending Super Bowl champions back in 2016, taking over for future Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning. Siemian would go on to start for two years in Denver, going 13-11 during his two seasons as the Broncos’ starting quarterback.

Fast forward to now and Nix has had more success as Denver’s franchise quarterback than any passer since Manning. He’s led the Broncos to the playoffs in each of his first two seasons — including an AFC Championship Game appearance — and has had success this year, going 8-3 as the starter.

The Broncos are obviously coming off of a tough loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers, a 27-5 dud the day after Thanksgiving. The game exemplified Nix’s inconsistencies as a quarterback, where you’ll get the highest of highs — the game-winning drives and fourth quarter comebacks — and the lowest of lows. The loss against the Steelers highlighted Nix’s three turnovers, including one fumble that was returned for a touchdown.

Siemian — speaking on behalf of Sweepstakes Casino — broke down what makes the Nix-Sean Payton pairing work as well as it does despite the ups and downs of the young quarterback.

“Oh, it matters a lot,” Siemian said. “You’re going to go through rough patches at some point. It’s an inevitability for these young quarterbacks. So to be able to have your coach in your corner absolutely is critical for these young guys. With all the access to media and social media, it’s so in your face for these young players, and that’s the world they’ve been brought up in. I don’t want to speak for Bo, but if you have a coach that any chance he can get, he’s outwardly saying he’s got your back and he’s in your foxhole. That only helps you, but it helps your teammates too. Helps keep everything in line.”

Bo Nix Continues to Receive Backing From Sean Payton Amid Criticism

Nix went through a ton of criticism following the Broncos’ Week 6 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. Despite Denver winning, many critics pointed out Nix’s inability to move the ball down the field, as he averaged just 0.9 air yards per attempt with 107 passing yards on 27 pass attempts. In the game against the Steelers, Nix averaged just 4.23 yards per pass attempt while going 2-for-9 on passes over 15-plus yards with 39 yards and two interceptions.

Payton took accountability for the loss and deflected blame away from his young quarterback after the loss to the Steelers.

“Look, I’m kicking myself for the first score. We’re running a screen play, but it’s a slower developing screen play and coming out that’s not too good,” Payton said.

Trevor Siemian Points Towards Strong Support From Sean Payton

Siemian played under Gary Kubiak and Vance Joseph when he was in Denver. He once again doubled down on Payton’s backing of Nix, a quarterback he specified that he wanted in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The Broncos immediately broke a nine-year playoff drought during Nix’s rookie season.

“I think everybody kind of knows the rhetoric,” Siemian said. “Once a team starts thinking about changing their quarterback, it doesn’t start with, ‘We’re changing the quarterback.’ There’s kind of a lead-up into it, so it’s easy for guys to drift, but in no way has Sean ever done that with Bo. Which has only helped Bo, I’m sure, and make him feel like he doesn’t need to look over his shoulder.”