The Denver Broncos have welcomed veteran J.K. Dobbins back into the fold, but not without tweaking their roster first.

“#Broncos waived Cody Schrader,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on November 28.

That preceded the first announcements out of Broncos Country, which came from The Denver Post’s Parker Gabriel, who said in a post on X, “#Broncos lifted the suspension for RB J.K. Dobbins, per the wire.

“Also waived RB Cody Schrader. Likely Schrader ends up back on the PS assuming he clears waivers.”

Broncos head coach Sean Payton suspended Dobbins for conduct detrimental to the team.

Dobbins has been usurped as the Broncos’ RB1 in recent weeks, with rookie Jonah Coleman supplanting him. However, 9News’ Mike Klis noted that Coleman struggled to find room in Week 12 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, finishing with 26 yards on 15 carries.

The passing game struggled too on a wet and cold day, but the move is noteworthy after Payton’s eyebrow-raising postgame comments.

Payton only said, “We’ll see” when asked about Dobbins’ status for Week 12.

Cody Schrader’s Roster Stint Short-Lived Amid J.K. Dobbins’ Return to Broncos

With Dobbins suspended without pay for the week, the Broncos signed Cody Schrader to their 53-man roster from their practice squad. Schrader managed 27 yards on seven carries against the Steelers in the 27-5 loss.

The Broncos notably cannot elevate Schrader from the practice squad any more this season after doing so three times already.

They would need to re-sign him to the 53-man roster to have him active in another game.

However, the Broncos welcomed Tyler Badie back into the fold from IR last week, and he tallied 11 yards on his lone touch. The Broncos could also get RJ Harvey back from IR next week, which would put them back at four-deep in the RB room (53-man roster).

It also remains unclear what kind of role Dobbins will have and if Coleman’s struggles against an inspired Steelers squad were enough to allow the veteran to reclaim some of the workload.