The Denver Broncos suffered a humbling loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 12, and the situation could be even more costly for Malcolm Roach and several other players.

Roach finished with 1 total tackle in the 27-5 loss for the Broncos. He also committed one of the offenses the NFL has deemed fineable, which could see him receive further discipline in the form of a fine.

The incident occurred during the second quarter.

It was during a third-and-5 play from the Steelers’ 45-yard line. Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph completed a pass to wide receiver Michael Pittman, gaining 7 yards.

Broncos cornerback Riley Moss made the stop. However, in addition to already converting the third down, the Steelers got another 15 yards from the flag on Roach. That series ended with a Steelers field goal, one of two Pittsburgh’s Chris Boswell connected on in the contest.

Roach now faces the possibility of a fine as high as $17,911.

That is the amount listed as standard for a first-time offense under league rules, which this would be for Roach. A second such offense could draw a fine up to $23,882.

Of course, the Broncos have greater issues to address after the Steelers dominated them in a rain-soaked affair. The Broncos were outgained 247 yards to 207 yards, and spotted the Steelers two touchdowns off turnovers.

Broncos’ Malcolm Roach, Steelers’ Jalen Ramsey Could Hear From NFL

Roach was the only Broncos player flagged for a fineable offense during the game. But in addition to frequently fining players amounts that differ from what they have listed, the NFL often levies fines at its own discretion.

Some calls that are fineable are left at in-game discipline. In other instances, the NFL has fined players over infractions that went uncalled.

The NFL could also take additional action against Steelers safety Jalen Ramsey.

During a second-and-10 play from the Broncos 20 in the fourth quarter, Bo Nix’s pass attempt to Pat Bryant gained 15 yards. Jaquan Brisker made the stop, but officials tacked on 15 more yards due to an “unsportsmanlike conduct” penalty against Ramsey.

Those can incur fines that can reach $14,926 for first offenses and up to $20,897 after that. Like Roach, this would be the first fine of the season for Ramsey.

Again, though, that is if the NFL seeks additional discipline.