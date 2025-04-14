Pro Bowler Trolls Broncos CB Pat Surtain II Over Historic Performance

It appears that no love remains lost for the Denver Broncos from former first-round pick and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. Now a member of the Cleveland Browns, Jeudy took a couple of shots at his former Broncos teammate Pat Surtain II.

Surtain is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year and a childhood friend of Jeudy’s, which perhaps fed into the receiver’s glee when discussing his matchup against his former team.

Jeudy was streaming while playing video games when he made the comments.

“Talking about you miss me in Denver. Keep missing!” Jeudy said during a portion of the stream, which was recorded by a fan and shared on X on April 13. “200 [receiving yards on Surtain]! 200 occasion; 200 occasion.”

Jeudy’s stance is not exactly a surprise. He told The Land on Demand’s Tony Grossi in November 2024 that he wanted to “whip their a**,” in his return to Denver to face the Broncos.

He was also eager to face Surtain in his return to Denver to face the Broncos.

“I’m excited about getting to really go up against him,” Jeudy told the media in November 2024. “It’s going to be a fun matchup. I’ve known Pat since little league; been competing against him damn near my whole life. So to finally get the opportunity to go against him at this big stage, it’s going to be fun.

“What makes him special is just – is how smart he is. He’s long, he’s fast. For a big dude, he knows how to get out of his breaks, so that’s what makes him special.”

Pat Surtain II Not Most Responsible for Jerry Jeudy’s Big Day vs Broncos

Jeudy recorded a career-high 235 yards with 1 touchdown on nine receptions in a Week 13 contest in Denver against the Broncos.

The Broncos notched the 41-32 victory.

More pertinent to Jeudy’s comments, he caught 37 yards on three receptions in four targets with Surtain covering him, per Pro Football Focus. Those were the only targets Surtain is charged with in the contest. Jeudy recorded 198 of his yards in the game against other Broncos defenders.

Cornerback Levi Wallace (1-70-0), safety Brandon Jones (two catches, 61 yards), and linebacker Justin Strnad (two grabs, 51 yards) gave up the bulk of Jeudy’s production.

Jeudy also caught one pass for 16 yards against outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper.

Still, Jeudy’s are the most receiving yards recorded at Mile High Stadium in NFL history.

“History Made. Records Broken,” Jeudy’s agency, Equity Sports, posted on X in reaction on December 2. “@jerryjeudy just dropped 235 yards, a career high, and a TD against his former team, setting a new NFL record! Talk about making a statement.”

Jeudy’s previous career-high mark was 154 yards, set in 2013. The previous high at Mile High was 226 yards, which was set by the late Demaryius Thomas in 2014.

Broncos Trolled Over Jerry Jeudy Trade

Jeudy’s historic day came amid an injury to typical CB2, Riley Moss, which allowed the Browns to exploit the Broncos’ other defenders in coverage. It also made for April Fools’ Day fodder.

“Happy April Fools day to the Denver Broncos who somehow believed Jerry Jeudy was a bust,” “The Barking Browns Show” host Nick Karns posted on X on April 1. “Career high catches. (90) Career high yards. (1229) A bonafide WR1.

“Cleveland thanks you!”

The Broncos traded Jeudy for fifth and sixth-round picks in the 2024 draft, which they used in some form to land, among others, wideouts Devaughn Vele and Troy Franklin.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton has touted Franklin and Vele’s outlook for the upcoming season. However, the Broncos have also shown some interest in the veteran wide receiver market, both in free agency and via trade.