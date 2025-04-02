Broncos Trolled Over Trade Decision on $52 Million Pro Bowler

The Denver Broncos have been considered among the offseason winners, crossing items off their list of needs. It is a stark difference from 2024, when moves such as the trade sending Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns were questioned.

It seems the Jeudy trade is still lording over the Broncos.

“The Barking Browns Show” co-host Nick Karns took to social media on April Fools’ Day and poked fun at the Broncos over their trade decision.

“Happy April Fools day to the Denver Broncos who somehow believed Jerry Jeudy was a bust,” Karns posted on X on April 1. “Career high catches. (90) Career high yards. (1229) A bonafide WR1.

“Cleveland thanks you!”

Jeudy posted a career-high 235 yards and 1 touchdown on nine receptions against the Broncos in Week 13 of the 2024 regular season. It is the most receiving yards ever recorded in Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, per Stathead.

Jerry Jeudy Wanted Trade From Broncos

The Broncos selected Jeudy with the No. 15 overall pick in 2020. They traded him to the Browns for fifth and sixth-round picks in 2024. They ultimately used those picks in trade packages that yielded Devaughn Vele, Nick Gargiulo, Troy Franklin Jr., and Zach Wilson.

Jeudy, for his part, did not lament his exit or trade to the Browns.

“We ain’t never won nothing,” Jeudy told TheLandOnDemand.com’s Tony Grossi in November 2024. “We never go to the playoffs. Been a few frustrating years. Now I’m here.

“Five years a long time to be patient. I’m not going to say they didn’t get me the ball for five years. Some years I had a few drops, like my rookie year. Other years there were a whole bunch of circumstances I can’t control.”

The Browns were not Jeudy’s initial potential landing spot.

The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt and Dianna Russini also reported in November 2024 that the Broncos explored a trade that would have sent Jeudy to the New York Jets.

Denver had eyes on New York’s Allen Lazard. According to The Athletic, the deal fell apart upon Jets owner Woody Johnson’s behest, with “Madden” ratings cited among the reasons. Jeudy doubted that report, but was happy with how the situation turned out.

Jeudy signed a three-year, $52.5 million contract extension with the Browns.

Broncos Searching for WR2

The irony of the Jeudy trade is that the Broncos are still trying to replace him. Broncos head coach Sean Payton expected Marvin Mims to replace Jeudy. However, Mims continued to split his time between the offense and his special teams duties.

Mims finished the 2024 season with a 39-503-6 line. Franklin and Vele combined for 69 grabs, 738 receiving yards, and 4 TDs.

Payton has expressed faith in the Broncos’ young receivers.

However, Payton also left the door open for a veteran addition. The Broncos have shown interest in Cooper Kupp and Stefon Diggs this offseason. They could also lean further into their youth movement and select another receiver in the 2025 draft.

As it stands, running back is the only clear-cut need the Broncos have. However, with a class boasting ample talent at the position, they could prioritize other spots before selecting one.

Whether or not that could – or even should – be a receiver is unclear.

The Broncos expect to address Courtland Sutton’s contract this offseason. He is in the final year of his four-year, $60 million pact that the two sides reworked into a two-year, $27.5 million deal last offseason.