Broncos Add Former Super Bowl Champ, Former NFL Tackles Leader to Roster

The Denver Broncos are making final preparations for their Week 10 showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Broncos announced a slew of roster moves on Saturday, November 8, including adding fullback Michael Burton to the active roster from the practice squad. Burton won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs in 2022.

Burton has two carries for a loss of 1 yard and has caught five passes for 40 yards this season.

Burton has logged 15% of the Broncos’ offensive snaps in 2024, per Pro Football Reference.

The Broncos cut Burton to sign reserve offensive lineman Calvin Throckmorton to the active roster on November 1, bringing the former back on the practice squad so after.

Broncos Chose Former NFL Tackles Leader Over Pro Bowler

The Broncos also added linebacker Zach Cunningham to the active roster from the practice squad.

Cunningham, 29, led the NFL in tackles in 2020 with the Houston Texans, who drafted him No. 57 overall in 2017. Cunningham was with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023 and the Tennessee Titans (2021-22).

Cunningham’s high tackle totals were not a one-year aberration either.

“Cunningham deserving,” 9News’ Mike Klis posted on X on November 8. “He led NFL with 164 tackles in 2020 while playing for Houston. Also had 142-tackle season.”

The veteran logged 93 total stops in 14 games split between the Texans and Titans in 2021 and had 85 with the Eagles in 2023. A six-game campaign in 2022 due to injury is the only interruption in his strong track record.

Despite Cunningham’s background, he might not have been the Broncos’ first choice if they had their druthers.

Cunningham’s fellow practice squadder, Kwon Alexander, has started the last three weeks.

“In part because ILB Kwon Alexander has used up his practice squad elevations, Broncos instead are elevating veteran ILB Zach Cunningham for game vs Chiefs. FB Michael Burton is also elevated from PSquad for third time,” Klis posted on X on November 8.

“Playing Alexander would have meant putting him on 53-man roster and cutting a player. And Broncos didn’t want to risk losing a player through waivers.”

Broncos head coach Sean Payton has declared his affinity for this roster regarding trade talks.

The Broncos traded Baron Browning to the Arizona Cardinals, a move Payton framed as beneficial to the player. But Payton and the Broncos otherwise stood pat at the trade deadline on November 5.

With the deadline passed, it stands to reason the Broncos are more reluctant to risk losing a player without getting compensation in return.

Broncos Starter Set to Return to Active Roster

The most impactful move the Broncos made might be the return of starting center Luke Wattenberg. He has missed the last four games on injured reserve and will most likely displace fill-in starter Alex Forsyth.

“Wattenberg headlined the moves as he was activated from his four-week stint on injured reserve (IR) because of a high-ankle sprain,” Klis wrote.

“Given the activation, Wattenberg is expected to start, as he did through the first five games this season. Alex Forsyth filled in for the injured Wattenberg the previous four games. Wattenberg took the 53-man roster spot vacated by the trading away of outside linebacker Baron Browning on Tuesday.”

The Broncos have not had their full starting offensive line healthy since Week 2.