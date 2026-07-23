Broncos Expected to Get Unfortunate Update on Jonathon Cooper

The Denver Broncos are preparing for their veterans to arrive at training camp. There is a dark cloud hanging over the Broncos, though, and specifically, over Jonathon Cooper.

The standout pass rusher has an upcoming virtual court hearing, which 9News’ Mike Klis provided clarity on in June. However, Klis has returned with another update on the situation and an anticipated outcome.

It does not bode well for the Broncos.

Jonathon Cooper’s Legal Situation Expected to Linger Into Broncos Training Camp

Cooper was arrested twice during the offseason over an alleged domestic violence incident with a former girlfriend. He missed time during the Broncos’ offseason program.

“Cooper and his attorney, Harvey Steinberg, will appear virtually. The expectation is Cooper’s case will be continued to a later date, meaning Cooper’s case . . . will not be resolved by the time Broncos veteran players report Tuesday for training camp,” Klis wrote on July 23.

“Cooper sat out minicamp last month in a mutual decision between he and the team so he could focus on his personal health and wellbeing. Sources indicated Cooper recently completed an in-patient counseling, therapy, mental health and overall wellness program that lasted more than a month. He maintained close communication with the team during the program and its recent successful completion.”

Steinberg previously issued scathing remarks after charges against the woman were dropped.

“White woman admits she was the aggressor,” Steinberg said, per Klis in June, noting that the woman admitted to taking Cooper’s property, a cellphone, first. “She makes allegations against my client which police don’t appear to believe. Charges dismissed against white woman. Prosecution against Black man continues. Justice in America.”

Jonathon Cooper Facing Lengthy Suspension

Broncos head coach Sean Payton expressed support for Cooper after his first arrest, noting that they had discussed the situation with him.

“We had a long visit with Coop. And now the process plays out, and the league, obviously, will be very much involved in that. We’ll stay abreast. But much like you all–,” Payton told reporters in June. “I think that that’s where it’s at, and we just go from there.”

Then came the second arrest.

Per The Denver Post’s Luca Evans in June, Cooper faced a “baseline” suspension of six games if the league takes action.

That, notably, does not require him to be found guilty criminally. The Broncos have a long way to go before they have any finality on the situation, and they are running out of runway before it could impact the regular season.

Broncos Walking Fine Line

The Broncos’ support for Cooper comes amid calls for them to part ways with the former seventh-round pick.

The Broncos notably cut ties with former outside linebackers coach Michael Wilhoite after he allegedly punched a police officer at Denver International Airport. Wilhoite was later cleared and is expected to return to the Broncos’ staff under Payton.

A decision on Cooper could take longer to unfold.

In addition to due process, the Broncos have already shown they are willing to let the process play out with Cooper and said they will follow the NFL’s lead.