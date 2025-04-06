Broncos’ Pro Bowler Sent Clear Message About Bo Nix Before $23 Million Decision

The Denver Broncos are eager to build on their 10-win 2024 season and first playoff berth in nearly a decade. Their offseason moves underscore that point. However, it was a move the Broncos made in 2024 – drafting Bo Nix – that gave them a leg up this offseason.

Nix had a historic rookie season for the Broncos after they selected him No. 12 overall, making him the final of six QBs selected in the first round of the 2024 draft.

After seeing what he can do as a rookie, new teammate Evan Engram was eager to join Nix.

“I think it was looking at all that, and then saying, ‘Is this quarterback good enough to fulfill this and allow me to maximize my potential in this offense?’” Engram’s trainer, Drew Lieberman, said of the tight end’s decision, per The Denver Post’s Luca Evans on April 6. “And then, I think, when you turn Bo on, (Evan) was like, ‘Oh, not only is he good enough, like, he’s really good. Like, he’s really tough, he can make all the throws, he’s athletic.’”

Nix told Altitude Sports’ Vic Lombardi in March that he helped recruit Engram, remaining in contact before the tight end signed a two-year, $23 million contract with the Broncos.

That included during Engram’s visit to the Broncos’ facilities.

“(Evan) was like, ‘Yeah, like, this dude walks around like he knows what he’s doing,’get

” Lieberman said, per Evans. “‘Like, he started six years in college, he walks around like he’s been around the block.’”

Evan Engram Chose Bo Nix, Broncos Over ‘Superhuman’ Rival

The most telling part about Engram’s decision is that he chose teaming up with Nix on the Broncos over joining the Los Angeles Chargers and 2021 Pro Bowler Justin Herbert. Liberman described Herbert as “superhuman” and his client called the Chargers QB a “gunslinger.”

Herbert, a former Oregon Ducks QB like Nix, threw for 3,870 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions on 65.9% in 2024. Nix posted a 3,773-29-12 line on 66.3% completion.

Payton noted how Engram, a two-time Pro Bowler, will help elevate Nix even further in 2025.

“The interior triangle of your passing game – the tight end, the running back, the third receiver – when you’re seeing a lot of these coverage, shell looks, those positions have to thrive,” Payton told reporters in March at the annual owners meeting. “Engram’s closer to Bo than the receivers sometimes. The matchups inside, I think – I just think, man, it’s hard to play that position if you’re not not able to attack the interior triangle of some of the looks we’re getting defensively. This, I think, helps Bo.”

Payton pointed to the appeal Denver and the Broncos organization have to prospective free agents.

He also noted that having Nix under center and the success he enjoyed as a rookie helps.

“We’re a team players want to play for. I think, certainly, we’re a city that – I think – that’s very appealing to athletes to want to live,” Payton said. “A lot of that is a result of, maybe, some of the early success we had last year with a young quarterback.”

Broncos Could Add More Ducks in 2025 Draft

Nix’s success is one of many that reinforce the Broncos’ pipeline of talent from Oregon. Broncos center Alex Forsyth joined the Broncos before Nix and spoke highly of his former collegiate and current NFL teammate during the 2024 pre-draft process.

The Broncos also drafted Nix’s former target, wide receiver Troy Franklin. Payton has touted Franklin and his fellow young pass catchers this offseason.

Franklin caught 28 passes for 263 yards and 2 TDs in 2024.

The Broncos may not be done adding Ducks, either. They have shown interest in former Oregon standouts, tight end Terrance Ferguson and wide receiver Tez Johnson, Nix’s “brother.” Both players are NFL prospects on their own merit.

However, Nix’s influence in the team’s decision-making is as evident as it was with Engram during free agency.