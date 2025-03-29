Hi, Subscriber

Broncos Criticized for Signing ‘Obsolete’ $74 Million Tight End

Evan Engram
Getty
Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram.

The Denver Broncos seemed to find a fix for one of their more pressing offensive needs when they signed 2-time Pro Bowl tight end Evan Engram to a 2-year, $23 million free agent contract on March 12 which included $16.5 million in guaranteed money.

In the first 2 seasons under head coach Sean Payton, the Broncos’ offense has been noticeably devoid of a threat at the position — a spot that carries extra importance as the versatile “Joker” role in Payton’s offense.

Not everyone thinks Engram is the solution the Broncos and their fans hope he will be.

ESPN’s Ben Solak called out signing Engram as one of the NFL free agent deals he “didn’t love” and wondered if Engram can really be a viable fix for the Broncos’ tight end woes.

“(Engram) adds the most value when he’s a high-volume underneath receiver,” Solak wrote. “On days in which Courtland Sutton demands high volume, or on which the Broncos want to be a run-heavy team … Engram could be obsolete. He doesn’t create big plays downfield or after the catch, and he isn’t an impactful blocker. It’s not a bad deal since the financial commitment isn’t huge. I’m just less enthusiastic about it than most are.”

Engram is headed into his ninth NFL season and will have approximately $74.4 million in career earnings after his newest contract ends following the 2026 season.

Engram Released by Jags in Salary Cap Move

CBS Sports’ Jared Dubin singled out Engram as the perfect fit for the Broncos after he was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars on March 6 in a move that freed up approximately $6 million in salary cap space.

“Sean Payton has been looking for a pass-catcher that can work in the short areas of the field,” Dubin wrote. “He would ideally get what he calls a ‘joker’ who can operate out of the backfield as well, but giving Bo Nix another target on underneath passes — and one who has experience creating yards after the catch — is a worthwhile bet.”

Engram is coming off the worst statistical season of his career in 2024 with just 47 receptions for 365 yards and 1 touchdown in 9 games. He finished the season on injured reserve with a torn labrum as the Jaguars finished 4-13 record and head coach Doug Pedersen fired and replaced with Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen.

Engram, 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds, should have plenty left in the tank — he’s only one season removed from having career highs of 114 receptions and 963 yards in 2023 as he made his second Pro Bowl. He spent the first 5 seasons of his career with the New York Giants, who selected him in the first round (No. 23 overall) of the 2017 NFL draft.

Signing Engram Signals Broncos Focused on RB in Draft

Signing Engram seems to indicate the Broncos are in the mix to take a running back in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft, where they have the No. 20 overall pick.

If the Broncos don’t go running back in end up in the first round, that’s not necessarily the worst outcome. Drafting a running back in the first round is risky and this is being looked at as a historically deep draft at the position.

