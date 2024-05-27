Rookie Named Broncos’ ‘Most Dangerous’ Addition: ‘Game-Changing Speed’

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton has remained away from the team during the voluntary portion of the offseason program.

He wants a new contract.

His absence has meant increased opportunities for the Broncos wideout in attendance. One player, in particular, could be poised to take advantage should Sutton’s absence linger into the mandatory portion of the offseason.

That player is rookie fourth-round pick Troy Franklin. Bleacher Report’s Ryan Fowler believes he could be the Broncos’ “most dangerous new addition.”

“His explosiveness and game-changing speed should fit well in Denver,” Fowler wrote on May 26. “He should quickly elevate the Broncos’ underwhelming group of pass-catchers, particularly after they traded Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns this offseason.”

Franklin ran a 4.41 40-yard dash at the combine in March. He averaged 15.5 yards per reception in his three-year collegiate career, including 17.1 YPC last season. The Broncos tied for the seventh-fewest yards per play last season.

Fowler notes pre-draft concerns about Franklin’s hands and willingness to go across the middle.

“The puzzle pieces are fairly easy to put together when assessing who Franklin is and who he could be in the NFL,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote in his evaluation of Franklin. “He’s a tall, linear receiver with good speed. He’s sudden enough to beat press but lacks the play strength to win combat catches and fight for operating space underneath. He has an innate talent for avoiding traffic and maintaining his distance from pursuit after the catch on crossing routes on all three levels.”

That doesn’t mean Franklin can’t be a high-level member of the Broncos’ receiving corps next season.

Troy Franklin’s Connection With Bo Nix Could Pay Off for Broncos

Franklin’s pre-existing connection with rookie first-round pick Bo Nix could also pay early dividends for the Broncos. They enter the offseason with one of several quarterback battles around the league. Fowler expects Franklin to “help ease Nix’s transition to the NFL.”

That creature comfort isn’t exclusive to Nix, though.

“Franklin shouldn’t require an acclimation period to adjust to Nix’s tendencies, either, as the two enjoyed plenty of success together in Eugene,” Fowler wrote.

Expectations should be modest for the duo, at least from the outset. They have to make the transition from the college game to the NFL. However, there is also tempered optimism about how dynamic they can be under Head Coach Sean Payton.

He could even help Sutton whenever the latter rejoins the team this offseason.

“Franklin might not get WR1 target volume, but he should be productive with a high yards-per-catch average and the ability to open things up underneath for his teammates,” Fowler wrote. “Franklin could become a coveted complementary piece for an established WR1 or a productive vertical target for a team looking for instant help in the passing game.”

Payton said that he is unconcerned over Sutton’s absence.

Courtland Sutton’s Absence ‘No Concern’ to Broncos

“There isn’t any concern,” Payton told reporters on May 23. “Here’s why: I know Courtland well. He’s a tremendous worker. … A tremendous makeup. Leader of our team. That’ll sort itself out.”

The wideout has been in communication with Payton and General Manager George Paton this offseason. Sutton underwent surgery as well, but he has already resumed working out. He will face a deeper group of complimentary pass catchers when he returns to the team facilities.

Franklin and fellow new additions Josh Reynolds and DeVaughn Vele join 2023 second-round pick Marvin Mims Jr.

Each has stood out at points during OTAs. But Sutton is still the No. 1 option in this offense.