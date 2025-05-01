Pro Bowler Delivered Clear Message to Broncos HC Sean Payton

The Denver Broncos were aggressive in free agency, signing former San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga to a three-year, $39 million contract. A Pro Bowler and All-Pro in 2022, Hufanga arrives highly touted and ready to make an impact.

Asked about his free agency experience, Hufanga said he was “proactive” in talks with prospective suitors.

Hufanga also relayed a message that he delivered to Broncos head coach Sean Payton.

“I really told Coach Payton, straight up, ‘Let’s do whatever it takes to win. I really want to be here. And at the end of the day, for me, if you want to give me the mic, let’s give me the mic. I really – I want to run this defense,” Hufanga told Bennie Fowler during the “DNVR Brocos Podcast” on May 1.

“I want to make sure our guys make plays. We had the best defensive player in the league last year at corner, you got a great safety in Brandon Jones, you got another corner in Riley Moss, and we’re drafting all these guys. And the front seven is unbelievable.”

“It’s just what can we do to help guys make plays? And when they make plays, we win. And so, I’ve seen it firsthand on a great defense in San Fran,” Hufanga said. “When guys are just dialed into helping each other, make plays, and going out there, you’re going to make a play yourself. But at the same time, your co-partner is going to make a play, and you’re going to win games, and you’re going to shut people out.

“Why can’t we do that every game? Not saying – it’s hard. Obviously, everybody gets paid. But that’s what we strive for. And so getting here and just learning is going to be something that I really want to push as a defender.”

The Broncos had the No. 3 scoring defense in the NFL in 2024.

However, they pitched just one shutout, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs’ reserves 38-0 in Week 18. Perhaps Hufanga will help the Broncos increase that in 2025.

Talanoa Hufanga Reacts to Broncos HC Sean Payton’s Comments

During the NFL Annual Meeting in Florida, Payton referred to Hufanga as a “first responder” on defense.

Payton also said Hufanga was a “big get” that the Broncos were “excited” about landing.

“He’s a great communicator. He’s super intelligent. I think his experience. And there is a toughness about the way he plays. Sometimes you can be a second responder, sometimes a first responder, and he appears first a lot on screen,” Payton told reporters in February.

“There’s a style to how he plays. And look, part of that style – because he’s so physical and so quick to support – he’s had a handful of injuries. But there’s the toughness to his game.”

Fowler asked Hufanga what being a “first responder meant to him.

“It’s kind of interesting, because you can take it so many different ways,” Hufanga said. “But I’m a person that’s really ready for the action.”

Broncos Complete Secondary Overhaul

With Hufanga stepping in, the Broncos will have one player who was even on the roster in 2022, Payton’s first at the helm, starting in their secondary in 2025. That is the “best defensive player” Hufanaga mentioned, Pat Surtain II, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.

The Broncos drafted Moss in the third round in 2023, but he was limited to 23 total defensive snaps as a rookie.

Denver signed Jones in free agency in 2024, and he solidified one of their safety spots.

This offseason, the Broncos drafted former Texas Longhorns DB Jahdae Barron, who can line up anywhere in the secondary and even nickel linebacker, offering Payton and defensive coordinator Vance Joseph greater flexibility within the scheme.

Hufanga replaces P.J. Locke, who remains with the Broncos but will revert to a backup role he held for most of his career.