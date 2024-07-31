Broncos Urged to Sign Former Cowboys Starter to Fill ‘Biggest Weakness’

Denver Broncos safety Brandon Jones is sidelined for roughly two weeks with a hamstring injury, per 9News’ Mike Klis on July 27. The Broncos worked out several options in free agency but did not sign any.

Even with Jones expected to return, Bleacher Report’s Scouting Department ranks safety No. 1 among the Broncos’ “biggest weaknesses.”

They argue for pursuing veteran Jayron Kearse to address the issue.

“The Broncos defense gave up the third-highest passer rating in the league last season. Yet the only change they’ve made at safety is to release Justin Simmons and sign Brandon Jones. There’s nothing wrong with going younger at the position, but it would be good to add a solid veteran who can give them a high floor at the position,” Bleacher Report wrote on July 31.

“Jayron Kearse is a good target. He’s been a solid starter for multiple teams running multiple schemes.”

Kearse, 30, was a seventh-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2016 draft. He spent his first four NFL seasons with the Vikings. Kearse spent his entire Vikings tenure as a backup with five starts in 62 total appearances.

He bounced between the Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions after free agency in 2021.

Jayron Kearse Bounced Back From Slow Start, Arrest

Kearse has not appeared in a full slate of regular season games since the 2018 season. He was also suspended for three games in 2020 after a DWI in October 2019.

“Detroit Lions safety Jayron Kearse has been suspended three games by the NFL for violation of its substance abuse policy,” Michael Rothstein reported for ESPN in July 2020. “Kearse was charged with DWI and carrying a firearm without a permit last October, when he was with the Vikings. Kearse apologized for his actions back in October, saying the arrest is ‘not a reflection of who I am as a person.’”

The 6-foot-4 safety signed with the Dallas Cowboys in 2021 after ending the 2020 season on the Ravens’ practice squad. He recorded 72 total tackles, four pass deflections, 1.5 sacks, and one interception with Dallas in 2023.

He started 42 of his 46 appearances for the Cowboys.

Kearse is coming off a two-year, $10 million contract and has earned $15.2 million in his career, per Over The Cap.

It is unclear how his age and the current point of the NFL calendar will impact his asking price in free agency. The Broncos have $7.7 million in cap space but can still create more by restructuring the contracts of players like D.J. Jones and Garett Bolles.

Denver might not feel compelled to pounce with the depth they have, even if it is unproven.

Broncos Could Internally Before Checking Free Agency for Safety Help

Ourlads projects former undrafted free agent P.J. Locke to start alongside Jones – who signed a three-year, $20 million contract in free agency – during the regular season. Locke has dealt with injuries in his career.

He signed a two-year, $7 million contract extension during the 2024 offseason.

Behind him, the Broncos have Caden Sterns and Delarrin Turner-Yell. Sterns missed all but one game of the 2023 season with a patellar injury and has been limited during training camp.

“#Broncos don’t have much proven depth at safety behind Brandon Jones and P.J. Locke with Caden Sterns still out, but Sean Payton‘s encouraged so far w/youth,” The Denver Post’s Parker Gabriel posted on X on July 25. “They going. They’re playing right now. I like the way they’re playing.”

“JL Skinner flashed a couple times today.”

Skinner was a sixth-round pick in the 2023 draft. He appeared in two games and is the least experienced option in the group. Sterns has the most years of experience with three under his belt, including this injury-shortened 2023 season.

However, Skinner’s 30 appearances in his two seasons are nine more than Sterns has, making him the most battle-tested among the trio.