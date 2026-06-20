Broncos Need Key Improvement From ‘X-Factor’ Bo Nix

Bo Nix is the key to the Denver Broncos’ offense.

That much was evident as he missed the Broncos’ tilt against the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game, which Denver lost 10-7.

Nix underwent surgery this offseason, having two procedures on the ankle injury that sidelined him to end last season. While his health remains paramount, Nix must also take a critical step forward in his development for the Broncos to reach their ultimate goals.

Bo Nix Under Microscope for Broncos

Fox Sports’ Ben Arthur picked Nix as the Broncos’ “biggest X-factor” heading into training camp and the 2026 season.

As good as Nix has been, Arthur believes there is more to the Broncos’ QB’s game.

“Nix was a good, winning quarterback through his first two NFL seasons,” Arthur wrote on June 17. “If he makes the step forward to becoming an elite QB, the Broncos could go from AFC contender to perennial Super Bowl threat.”

While Arthur was not specific about what steps or improvements Nix needed.

However, ESPN’s Jeff Legwold’s excerpt on the Broncos’ QB situation offers some telling context about the third-year passer.

“Nix led the league in pass attempts last season (612),” Legwold wrote on June 20, “but his completion rate was 24th (63.4%) among quarterbacks who started at least eight games and his completion above expectation (minus-2.1%) was 26th.”

The Broncos are doing their part to remedy the situation.

Legwold called the Broncos’ trade for Jaylen Waddle their most impactful transaction, noting the wide receiver could help Nix alleviate those issues as a “high-volume target.”

Big Change Looms Large for Broncos

Nix’s health appears to be an afterthought after he returned to the field for mandatory minicamp and is expected to be a full participant in the Broncos’ training camp.

The next biggest concern for the offense is how the transition from head coach Sean Payton as the play-caller to first-year offensive coordinator Davis Webb, who was Nix and the Broncos’ QB coach, will go.

There are significant implications.

The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider noted the Broncos’ Super Bowl dream “hinges” on their offense improving from last season.

“The rising young assistant [Webb] won’t reinvent what the Broncos have done offensively since he joined the staff as quarterbacks coach under Payton in 2023,” Kosmider wrote on June 19, “but it’s also clear there will be different elements to what Denver does on that side of the ball this season.”

Kosmider continued on the Broncos’ outlook, noting that “The reality is we won’t have a full picture of how a Webb-called attack — featuring a dynamic new playmaker — will differ from the team’s recent offenses.”

Broncos’ Offense Under Microscope

Kosmider did tout several encouraging developments from the Broncos’ offseason program, including how Waddle is viewed as the “missing piece” in a revamped group.

It also currently hosts former UFL star Hakeem Butler and several recent draft picks behind Courtland Sutton. But the bottom line remains how Webb will incorporate him and the Broncos’ other pass catchers.

The same is true about the Broncos’ running game.

It will all be a source of intrigue in the training camp and the preseason as Webb and the Broncos try to ease the burden on Nix while also maximizing his output.