Broncos Raise Eyebrows With Move on $54 Million Breakout Star

The Denver Broncos’ offseason moves have drawn many positive reactions. Their latest decision raised some eyebrows among Broncos fans, but only because of the potential ramifications. The Broncos restructured outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper’s contract.

Cooper inked a four-year, $54 million extension with the Broncos in November.

Cooper helped the Broncos create some breathing room this offseason, per the Denver Post’s Parker Gabriel.

“They converted OLB Jonathon Cooper’s $4 million roster bonus into signing bonus, source said,” Gabriel reported on X on March 21. “Cleared $3.2 million in cap space for 2025 and added a void in 2029.

“Denver definitely has room to maneuver after this and their other work, but it doesn’t necessarily mean something is imminent. They did Cooper’s extension with basically no cap room to work with back in the fall so this could well be just a move they knew/figured they’d make.”

Cooper, 27, set a career-high with 10.5 sacks. He was part of a historic effort from the Broncos in 2024 in which they led the NFL and set a new franchise-best with 63 sacks.

He beat his previous mark (8.5) which he set in 2023.

Broncos Insider Clarifies Jonathon Cooper Contract Action

Despite Gabriel’s disclaimer, the Broncos’ action with Cooper indeed piqued interest about what else the Broncos may have in store.

“The #Broncos have restructured OLB Jonathon Cooper’s contract, freeing $3.2M in salary cap space,” Mile High Huddle’s Zack Kelberman posted on X, citing Gabriel’s report. “Move incoming?”

However, 9News’ Mike Klis reported this was part of the plan for the Broncos and Cooper.

“Easy now. When Broncos signed OLB Jonathon Cooper to 4-yr, $54M extension in No, there was a clause stating Broncos could convert $3.2M of $4M roster bonus due March 17 (Monday) into signing bonus. Broncos exercised that clause. Relax and enjoy March Madness. #9sports,” Klis reported on X on March 21.

“All part of the plan from November. Must be a slow news day, guys.”

The Broncos’ aggressive offseason after snapping their postseason drought in 2024 with Bo Nix under center has certainly increased enthusiasm around the Broncos.

Much of the focus after the initial waves of free agency has been on the remaining needs like running back where the Broncos noted a need but have yet to add any players. However, they also have several of their own players to address.

Broncos Have Lingering Roster Questions

The Broncos are tracking to have six starters hit unrestricted free agency in 2026, including Cooper’s bookend Nik Bonitto, who led the team with a career-high 13.5 sacks in 2024.

All-Pro defensive lineman Zach Allen is also on that list.

Allen’s fellow DL, John Franklin-Myers, has also made it clear he would like a new deal. Then there is Pro Bowl wide receiver Courtland Sutton. He held out from the voluntary portion of training camp in 2024 in search of a new deal. The Broncos adjusted his pact to end the ordeal.

Both head coach Sean Payton and general manager George Paton have said they want Sutton to remain with the Broncos. Cooper is one of many Broncos mouths to feed.

How the 2025 draft shakes out figures to factor heavily into who gets paid and who does not.