Broncos Get Bad News About 6-Foot-2, 246-Pound Outside Linebacker

Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos got good news with the NFL’s decision to remove Jonathon Cooper from the commissioner’s exempt list, especially with the latest development regarding backup OLB Jonah Elliss.

“Good thing Coop is coming back,” a fan posted on X on October 18.

The fan was referring to an included a picture of Elliss on crutches and wearing a walking boot while on the sidelines at the Utah-Colorado game.

“Elliss hopped off the field on one leg (the left obviously) late in Broncos win vs Seahawks,” 9News’ Mike Klis posted in reaction to the image of the third-year pass rusher and second-year Broncos defender.

The 6-foot-2, 246-pound OLB suffered the injury during the fourth quarter of the win in Week 6 on “Thursday Night Football.”

He finished the contest with 3 total tackles and 1.0 sack.

He appeared in all 17 regular-season games and the Broncos’ lone postseason appearances as a rookie, but missed four games in 2025, returning more than one month before thost playoffs ever began.

The reality is that Cooper’s return is more significant than losing Elliss, but it also means the Broncos remain without the benefit of full compliment of pass rushers.

That Elliss was able to hold down the fort in Cooper’s absence only further bolstered his value.

Elliss is the son of former Broncos defensive lineman Luther Elliss. The Broncos selected the younger Elliss in the third round, using the 76th overall pick of the 2024 draft. He and Dondrea Tillman have formed a strong backup-duo, with 2025 draft pick Que Robinson chipping in.

Broncos’ Jonah Elliss Spotted in Walking Boot, on Crutches

He started the first six games of the 2026 regular season for the Broncos in Cooper’s place. During that span, Elliss tallied 12 total tackles and 1.0 sacks. He also deflected a pass. For his career so far, Elliss has 78 combined, 8.5 sacks, and 1 forced fumble in 36 appearances.

He also has 6 stops in three playoff games.

“Overall, Elliss is an inconsistent edge setter in the run game, but he is threatening with his upfield burst/motor and skilled with his hands in the pass rush,” The Athletic’s Dane Brugler wrote in 2024. “It is encouraging to think of what he can develop into with a full bag of counters. His pro ceiling is an Alex Highsmith-style edge defender, although a high-end subpackage rusher is his more realistic NFL projection.”

“He lacks ideal size and athleticism on the edge,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote ahead of the 2024 draft, noting the OLB’s strong bloodlines.

“Jonah plays with a motor that exposes blockers who aren’t finishers. He doesn’t have enough sand in his pants to anchor and hold an NFL edge in the run game but he assaults the pocket with varied approaches and a good inside spin counter. He needs more muscle but could become a rotational 3-4 rush linebacker with above-average special teams qualities.”

Elliss become exactly that for the Broncos, making his status going forward worth monitoring, with the bye still four weeks away (Week 10). Up next, they must take on the Arizona Cardinals in an interconference road matchup.