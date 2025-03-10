Broncos Agree to $45 Million Contract With All-Pro: Report

Hi, Subscriber

After the success the Denver Broncos had in free agency during the 2024 offseason by signing former Miami Dolphins safety Brandon Jones, they went back to the positional well in 2025 with former San Francisco 49ers star Talanoa Hufanga.

He was an All-Pro and Pro Bowler in 2022 and one of the top free agents this cycle.

“Per source Broncos have contract agreement with 49ers free-agent safety Talanoa Hufanga,” 9News’ Mike Klis reported on X on March 10.

Hufanga was a fifth-round pick in the 2021 draft. He hit free agency after an injury-plagued seasons in 2023 and 2024. He appeared in seven games, recording 38 total tackles in 2024.

“The #Broncos and safety Talanoa Hufanga have agreed to a 3 year contract worth up to $45 million, including $20 million guaranteed at signing, per me and @RapSheet,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on X on March 10. “Deal negotiated by @EquitySports CEO Chris Cabott.”

Hufanga was on a three-year, $3.7 million deal with the 49ers.

Per Over The Cap, Hufanga’s new contract ranks 11th in total value and 12th in guaranteed money among safeties. The move was well-received on the Broncos beat.

Talanoa Hufanga is one of the best safeties in the NFL when he’s healthy,” DNVR Broncos’ Zac Stevens posted on X following the news. “In 2022, when he played 17 games, he was a First-team All-Pro.”

Broncos Land ‘Instinctive, Athletic’ Talanoa Hufanga in Free Agency

Talanoa Hufanga, Denver Broncos

GettyJermar Jefferson #28 of the Detroit Lions is tackled by Talanoa Hufanga #29 of the San Francisco 49ers.

The Athletic’s David DeChant, Jourdan Rodrigue, and Vic Tafur ranked Hufanga as the 20 overall free agent.

He was the No. 2 safety behind only Justin Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Hufanga is an instinctive, athletic safety who can line up anywhere but excels closer to the line of scrimmage. He earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2022 after stuffing the stat sheet with four interceptions, two sacks, five tackles for loss and two forced fumbles,” The Athletic’s staff wrote.

“Like many of this year’s top free agents, he comes with durability concerns. Hufanga tore the ACL in his right knee in November 2023, missing the start of the 2024 season, then suffered a concussion and torn ligaments in his wrist. He returned in December to play with a cast that clearly limited him as a tackler. He moved well, though, a good sign for his knee.”

Spotrac projected Hufanga could command a three-year, $36.7 million in free agency.

“I like this one,” Sharp Football Analysis’ Warren Sharp posted on X in reaction to the deal. “49ers defense fell off massively during their Super Bowl run without Hufanga.”

P.J. Locke Could Be Headed for Reserve Role

P.J. Locke, Denver Broncos

GettyP.J. Locke #6 of the Denver Broncos warms up before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Hufanga likely joins Jones – a second-team All-Pro in 2024 –  in the Broncos’ defensive backfield. P.J. Locke struggled in coverage in 2024, and Broncos head coach Sean Payton mentioned the safety spot as a need this offseason.

That would send Locke to the bench. He was a reserve before starting the final six games – and eight of the last 10 outings – of the 2023 regular season.

Locke is entering the final year of a two-year, $7 million contract.

Depth is essential in the NFL, so Locke should be able to carve out a role with the Broncos. However, they can cut him at minimal financial impact if either side desires. Either way, the Broncos figure to have one of the top safety tandems in the league in 2025.

