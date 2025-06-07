Denver Broncos Sean Payton Gives Surprising OTA Update

As the Denver Broncos gear up for the 2025 NFL season, all eyes are on head coach Sean Payton not just for his ability to steer the franchise back to relevance, but for how he’s handling unexpected competition brewing within OTA. While Payton has long been known as a sharp offensive mind and a commanding presence on the sidelines, this offseason presents a unique challenge: internal pressure from a rejuvenated coaching staff and a hyper-competitive roster determined to shake off recent mediocrity.

In an article by Nick Kosmider, Payton talks about the competition at OTA.

“Several young players are competing not so much for spots, but competing for touches,” Payton said last week as the Broncos began OTA practices.

Competition in the Running Back Room

At the center of this competitive shift is a roster Payton helped shape a younger, faster, and more vocal group than in years past. The running back room has seen particular scrutiny, with no clear-cut starter guaranteed. This creates a ripple effect: competition at the top demands sharper game plans, quicker decisions, and adaptive coaching. Coaching in this dynamic environment, Payton is finding himself being held to the same standards he’s set for his players.

Payton is looking to get more from Audric Estimé this season as he feels like with more touches he will have a better season.

“(It was) a little bit harder for him last year, for a handful of these guys,” Payton said. “I don’t want to say the grade was incomplete, but they just didn’t have enough (touches). He’s a back that requires enough touches. He’s going to get those opportunities.”

The Broncos have also added RJ Harvey, Evan Ingram, and Pat Bryant to the offense as they look to surround better players Bo Nix.

“My job is to just make them a part of the team and help them with the transition,” Nix said of Denver’s new skill-player additions. “I feel like all the new guys have bought in. They’ve been around, they’ve been getting to know everybody and we got really good pickups this offseason. I’m excited to see them play.”

Nix excited About Harvey

Nix is extremely excited to have Harvey in the backfield for his first season.

“You know he can run the ball,” Nix said, “but I think it’s the other things that he’s (already) showing. Just the routes, (his) suddenness and quickness in his hands. I think all that’s good to see, but he’s a great guy, first and foremost. I think it’s going to translate for him being a successful player.”

Each brings something different to the table. One might have explosive speed and open-field agility, another could be a punishing downhill runner who thrives in short-yardage situations. Some are better in pass protection, while others shine as receiving threats out of the backfield. The diversity of talent is forcing each player to sharpen their skills and round out their game to separate themselves from the pack.