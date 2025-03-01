Broncos Predicted to Add Versatile Pro Bowler During Offseason

The Denver Broncos have spoken openly about their need at running back during the 2025 scouting combine, both with the media and with prospects. However, the Broncos could also address their need after the draft in free agency with Aaron Jones.

ESPN’s Aaron Schatz projected the Broncos as a fit for the Minnesota Vikings’ pending free agent this offseason.

Schatz also offered a word of caution.

“The lesson of Saquon Barkley’s and Derrick Henry’s success in 2024 is running backs need good offensive lines to thrive. Well, Denver has that offensive line, but now it needs the running back. The Broncos finished No. 1 in run block win rate in 2024, yet finished only 24th in run DVOA,” Schatz wrote on February 28.

“Enter Jones. Yes, you should be a little bit afraid of a running back who is over 30, but Jones still ran for 1,138 yards this past season with a 4.5 yards per carry average. He was above average in NFL Next Gen Stats’ rushing yards over expectation metric. In addition, Jones’ skill as a receiver fits well. The Broncos ranked fifth in targets to running backs this past season, yet ranked only 26th out of 32 teams in receiving DVOA by backs.”

“Jones … looks set to be one of the top running backs available again in 2025,” Pro Football Focus wrote on February 24. “His 75.8 PFF rushing grade in the regular season ranked 22nd among running backs, and he brings consistent production as the owner of eight straight 75.0-plus PFF overall grades.”

Javonte Williams, the Broncos’ leading rusher in 2024, is also a free agent this offseason. The door is open for his return, and the Broncos have less-proven options in Audric Estime, Blake Watson, Jaleel McLaughlin, and Tyler Badie.

Jones’ 7,078 rushing yards and 9,562 yards from scrimmage in his career rank fifth and ninth, respectively, since 2017.

His 70 total touchdowns rank 10th in that same span.

Broncos Open About RB Needs

Broncos head coach Sean Payton and general manager George Paton have been honest about the team eyeing the 2025 crop of backs, both in the draft and free agency.

“Overall from a running back perspective, we’ve gotta continue to look, whether it’s in the draft [or free agency]. Again, and I say this respectfully, I think it’s a position that, generally speaking, you can find either in free agency or throughout the draft,” Payton told reporters on February 26.

“I’ve been a part of drafts where we’ve selected runners high. Is it a priority for us? I would say improving our running game is going to be a priority. And we feel like we’ve got the right offensive line, the right group of players to give us a chance at that. But this draft has got a number of runners in it. It’s just a matter of what you’re looking for. But we’ll see where we go from there.”

While he is expected to be off the board by the time the Broncos go on the clock at No. 20 overall, they did meet with Boise State star and 2025 Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty at the combine.

Jeanty said Payton did not attend the meeting, but the Broncos’ need at RB did come up in the conversation.

Ashton Jeanty on the Denver Broncos: “Yessir, I would have no problem playing for the Broncos.” What was it like meeting Sean Payton? “He wasn’t there, I met with the RB coach, scouts, it was really great. We broke down some tape and talked about how they have a need for RB..” pic.twitter.com/EbImYntODU — Austin Abbott (@AustinAbbottFF) February 28, 2025

“There’s so many different flavors in this draft of runner, and we have some backs that we like. And so it’s going to be an interesting process – already has been – just to get to know these runners,” Paton told reporters on February 26. “We’re searching for the ‘joker.’ It’s kind of like the Loch Ness Monster trying to find a goddang ‘joker.’

“I’ve played Sean’s teams that had them and they’re hell. So, yeah, a lot of different backs. I think it’s a good year to maybe go get a back because there’s so many.”

Finances Key for Aaron Jones, Broncos Ahead of Free Agency

Jones inked a one-year, $7 million contract with the Vikings in free agency during the 2024 offseason. Spotrac projects Jones will sign a one-year, $5.6 million contract during the 2025 offseason.

The Vikings have quarterback and cornerback issues to resolve. But Over The Cap projects they will have $63 million to spend this offseason.

Meanwhile, OTC projects the Broncos will have $41.5 million, though they too have other needs.

Dan Orlovsky says getting a dynamic TE is more important for the Broncos than a RB Agree or Disagree? 👇 pic.twitter.com/d5mJYdBuCW — DNVR Broncos (@DNVR_Broncos) February 6, 2025

The Broncos can create more space by making other moves. However, the issue could come down to convincing Jones to leave a positive situation with the Vikings for the unknown (for him) with the Broncos.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell already said he wants Jones back and noted plans to keep the 2020 Pro Bowler fresh during the season.

Payton’s comments could suggest the Broncos would refrain from engaging in a bidding war.