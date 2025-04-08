Trade Pitch Lands Broncos ‘Consolation Prize’ in Potential $28 Million RB

As far as consolation prizes go, this one that could make the Denver Broncos feel like they may have actually won.

It’s not a secret the Broncos are in desperate need of a running back. They likely have their hearts set on one of the 2 running backs with first round grades in the 2025 NFL draft in Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty and North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton.

Unfortunately for the Broncos, added value to the running back position over the last year by NFL teams might see Jeanty and Hampton off the board before the Broncos pick at No. 20 overall.

In that case, the DNVR Denver Broncos Podcast recently suggested a scenario which would net the Broncos an elite running back with New York Jets star Breece Hall if Denver doesn’t pull off a blockbuster trade to move up and get Jeanty.

From DNVR: “New York Jets running back Breece Hall is rumored to be on the trading block … (if) Ashton Jeanty is still on the board when they make the No. 7 pick in the draft, should the Denver Broncos be interested in trading for Breece Hall as a consolation prize?”

Trading up to get Jeanty would be precipitous. Any team in the Top 10 would likely want the Broncos’ first round pick in 2025 and in 2026, at least. Denver isn’t a Super Bowl contender yet, which should mean they’re not in a position to entertain offers for future first round picks.

Hall Has Consecutive Seasons Over 1,300 Yards Total Offense

Hall has quietly been one of the NFL’s better running backs since the Jets selected the 2-time Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year in the second round (No. 36 overall) in the 2022 NFL draft out of Iowa State.

Unfortunately for Hall, playing on terrible teams has camouflaged even his best efforts. The Jets are 19-32 over the last 3 seasons and haven’t had a winning season since 2015 and haven’t made the playoffs since 2010 — the longest postseason drought of any team in the 4 major North American professional sports leagues.

Hall had 681 yards of total offense and 5 touchdowns in just 7 games as a rookie in 2022 before he tore his ACL in Week 7 against the Broncos. The Wichita Northwest (Kansas) High School product returned in 2023 with 1,585 yards of total offense and 9 touchdowns, including 994 rushing yards and 591 receiving yards.

In 2024, Hall had 1,359 yards of total offense and 8 touchdowns.

Predicting What Jets Might Want in Trade for Hall

First year Jets head coach Aaron Glenn fueled trade speculation about Hall at the annual NFL owner meetings on April 1 when asked about where Hall might be at mentally headed into 2025.

“I think mentally he is in a good place, but I would say we have three running backs on this team that we are going to utilize as much as possible,” Glenn said. “They are all big men, they can run, they’re violent, (and) they’re physical.”

Since Hall is in the final year of his 4-year, $9 million rookie contract it might be as simple as flipping either the Broncos’ third round pick (No. 85 overall) or fourth round pick (No. 122 overall) for him — a spot the Broncos may already have earmarked for a running back if they didn’t get who they wanted in the first round.

Hall has a projected market value of a 4-year, $28.2 million contract, according to Spotrac, that the Broncos might want to pounce on as well.