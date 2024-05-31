Analyst Suggests Broncos Fans Should Take a ‘Chill Pill’ on Russell Wilson Talk

The short-lived Russell Wilson era is likely something most fans of the Denver Broncos would prefer to forget.

Wilson failed to emerge as the team’s long-awaited resolution to the ongoing quarterback saga. One writer speculated Broncos fans might have overreacted after Wilson got the boot.

Brad Gagnon from Bleacher Report looked at potential overreactions from fans of each NFL team and pegged Denver’s as “it was time to move on from Russell Wilson.”

“Two coaches and two offenses in two seasons and you bail on a future Hall of Famer who isn’t far past his prime? You’re now stuck with that bill for years to come,” Gagnon wrote in his article published May 31. “The Broncos would have been better off riding it out with Wilson for at least one more season to see if he could mesh better with Sean Payton. He did show signs of that at times in 2023.”

There is still a long season to determine whether Payton gave up on the veteran QB too soon. Broncos Country might want to take a chill pill before drawing more conclusions.

There Was a Method to Payton’s Madness Regarding Wilson

One glimpse at Wilson’s numbers from 2023 would indicate that he had a solid season under Payton. Hindsight is 20/20 which might explain the method behind Payton’s madness in cutting the veteran signal caller.

Wilson had a 26-8 touchdown-to-interception ratio in 15 games and ranked eighth in the NFL with a 98.0 passer rating. However, Wilson averaged just 6.9 yards per pass attempt, a mark that ranked 21st in the league out of 32 qualified passers.

For reference, he finished only one spot ahead of new Pittsburgh Steelers teammate Justin Fields, who averaged 6.9 yards per attempt. Wilson also had only three games with over 250 passing yards.

The veteran lacked aggression in pushing the ball downfield and the Broncos suffered in the win column. Through his 30 games played in Denver, Wilson went 11-19 as a starter and took 100 sacks in two seasons.

Payton’s gamble to select Bo Nix in the first round will appear wise if the rookie outperforms Wilson in 2024.

Former NFL QB Cites Outside Influences as Reason for Wilson’s Decline

While most of the football community has given up on Wilson, one former NFL quarterback is not about to join them.

Wilson came in at No. 21 in NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms’ latest QB Rankings. Simms cited outside influences for Wilson’s shortcomings in the Mile High City.

“I would say he’s a guy that still has top-notch ability,” Simms said on the May 28 episode of his “Unbuttoned” podcast. “But he’s lost his way in trusting himself and trusting what he sees on the football field, and being a little too, I think, worried about his overall standing in the pantheon of quarterbacks and what it might look like if he plays this way in this game or whatever else.”

Simms then encouraged the nine-time Pro Bowler: “Stop thinking so much … Just let it fly a little bit.”

Fortunately for Wilson, the Steelers are not a struggling franchise like the Broncos. Pittsburgh has made three postseason appearances in the last four seasons under longtime head coach Mike Tomlin.