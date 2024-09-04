Rival Sends 4-Word Message on Pat Surtain II’s History-Making Broncos Contract

The Denver Broncos locked up one of the premier players, not just at his position, but in the entire NFL. They re-signed stud cornerback Pat Surtain II, inking the former No. 9 overall pick of the 2021 draft to a history-making contract extension.

“BREAKING: The #Broncos and 1st-Team All-Pro CB Patrick Surtain II have agreed to a massive 4-year, $96M contract extension, with $77.5M guaranteed, per multiple sources,” Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz reported on X on September 4. “Surtain becomes the highest-paid DB in NFL history.”

Despite his age, Surtain has already gained respect from his peers, including star corners Darius Slay of the Philadelphia Eagles and Sauce Gardner of the New York Jets.

“Yes sir…. Well deserved!!” Slay posted on X, quoting Schultz’s post.

Slay touted Surtain as the No. 1 corner in the NFL during an appearance on the “2nd Wind” podcast in September 2023. Wide receiver Davante Adams of the division rival Las Vegas Raiders also gave the Broncos corner the nod on “The Rush” podcast in May.

“my dawg got that baggg,” Gardner said in his post.

my dawg got that baggg🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑 https://t.co/SK5TQ4S7U4 — SAUCE GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) September 4, 2024

Surtain’s contract can be used in talks between the Jets and Gardner, the No. 4 overall pick of the 2022 draft.

Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley, the No. 3 pick of the class, could also benefit.

Insider: Pat Surtain’s Extension ‘Dramatically Resets” CB Market

Surtain was in the final year of his four-year, $20.9 million rookie contract. He was slated to play the 2025 season on his $19.8 million fifth-year option before agreeing to the record-setting deal.

“The Patrick Surtain deal in Denver dramatically resets the cornerback market,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter posted on X in reaction to Surtain’s deal, noting the Broncos’ CB is ahead of Jaire Alexander, A.J. Terrell, Denzel Ward, and Jalen Ramsey.

Schefter also noted that Surtain is the seventh member of the 2021 draft to get an extension.

He ranks third in total value behind Trevor Lawrence, Jaylen Waddle, and Penei Sewell, and ahead of DeVonta Smith, Christian Darrisaw, and Zaven Collins.

“Cornerback market was due for an uptick, and Surtain — pound-for-pound the league’s best corner — was the player to do it,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler posted on X, reacting to the news. “Sauce Gardner and Derek Stingley will elevate it eventually, too.”

The Broncos made sure not to let the situation drag on too much longer than it already had.

They still have a couple of lingering veteran contracts, including Courtland Sutton, D.J. Jones, and Garett Bolles.

Broncos Stepped Up Efforts to Extend Pat Surtain’s Contract

“That time will come,” Surtain said,” per The Denver Post’s Ryan McFadden on June 3. “I’m focused on being the best player I can be.”

Surtain’s stance never changed despite all of the roster turnover for the Broncos during the 2024 offseason. The Broncos held on to Surtain despite rumored trade interest in the two-time Pro Bowler and 2022 First Team All-Pro.

They ramped up efforts to secure their best player for the long run ahead of Week 1.

“Patrick Surtain II and the #Broncos’ negotiations started heating up over the weekend, while the record-breaking deal got done last night,” Schultz posted. “Homegrown superstar gets paid.”