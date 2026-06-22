Jaylen Waddle Gets Strong Words After Broncos Offseason Program

The Denver Broncos are counting on Jaylen Waddle to help elevate quarterback Bo Nix and their offense as a whole, and the early signs are encouraging.

He adds a different element as a speedster like Marvin Mims, but with the proven track record as a receiver like two-time Pro Bowler Courtland Sutton. How the Broncos deploy him will be one of the stories in training camp and the during the preseason.

So far, it appears as though Waddle is ready to fill the void.

Jaylen Waddle Draws Attention After Broncos’ Offseason Program

The Broncos acquired Waddle, the sixth overall pick of the 2021 draft, in a trade with the Miami Dolphins this offseason. Waddle has 5,039 yards and 26 touchdowns on 373 receptions in his career so far.

If the offseason program was any indication, Waddle will easily add to those totals in Denver.

“Jaylen Waddle looks the part. On his very first 11-on-11 snap during Denver’s initial open-to-the-media practice, the team’s new star receiver burst off the line of scrimmage, cut this way and that, and turned his defender like a top before emerging open in the middle of the field,” The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider wrote on June 22

“These are early days, but the Broncos are unmistakably excited about how Waddle can open things up for Bo Nix and the Broncos’ attack”

Kosmider pointed to Broncos offensive coordinator Davis Webb’s praise for Waddle. The coach called Waddle “a really good player. Webb also compared Waddle joining the Broncos to the Buffalo Bills acquiring Stefon Diggs and how that helped Josh Allen.

The Broncos can only hope Waddle has the same impact on Nix.

The Broncos will certainly use Waddle’s speed to take the top off of opposing defenses. However, they are also expected to use him as a high-volume target. He ranks fifth in yards after catch per reception among the 16 players with at least as many receptions since 2021, per Stathead.

Broncos Locked Into Decision

The Broncos’ trade for Waddle cost them their first-round pick and other selections in the 2026 draft. They also took on the former Alabama Crimson Tide star’s three-year, $84.7 million contract extension. He signed the deal in 2024 while still with the Dolphins.

That extension kicks in this year, meaning Waddle is under contract through the 2028 season.

There is an out that year that would allow the Broncos to move on from Waddle while saving $27.4 million to $3.1 million in dead cap space via a post-June 1 cut or trade, per Over The Cap.

Waddle’s cap hit will be north of $30 million that season. The Broncos could be in the first year of an extension of Nix then. That would change the calculus on how they build out their roster moving forward.

Moreover, there are two void years on the back end of Waddle’s contract.

He will count $6.2 million against the Broncos’ books in 2029 without any further changes to his contract or another trade to a different team. There is no cap hit on the 2030 void year.