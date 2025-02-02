Broncos QB Zach Wilson Projected to Replace Super Bowl Champion

The future of Bo Nix’s backups remains an intriguing storyline for the Denver Broncos. Jarrett Stidham served as the Broncos’ QB2 last season, but teammate Zach Wilson could be the more attractive option for teams in free agency.

Wilson was the No. 2 overall pick in 2021 and will turn 26 years old in August.

He still possesses the tools that made him an appealing prospect, and CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin believes he could fit as a replacement for Kansas City Chiefs QB Carson Wentz.

“Kansas City has cycled through veteran No. 2s behind Patrick Mahomes,” Benjamin wrote on January 28. “Wilson once drew lofty comparisons to Mahomes’ backyard play style. The ex-Jets flop could make for an Andy Reid project.”

Wentz, 32, is set to be part of his second Super Bowl, his first with the Chiefs. Wentz won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles following the 2017 season. However, Wentz was Nick Foles’ backup in that game after the current Chiefs QB tore his ACL and had to miss the postseason.

Wilson is on an expiring four-year, $35.1 million contract.

The Broncos declined his $22 million player option after acquiring him in a trade from the Jets during the 2024 offseason. His lack of playing time has set the stage for his potential exit.

Fans Pitching Broncos QB Zach Wilson to Fix Their Teams

Wilson’s tenure with the Jets has been under the microscope following successful resurgences from his predecessors, Geno Smith and Sam Darnold. There has been a steady flow of support for Wilson to receive another chance to compete for a starting job.

The Monday Morning Quarterback’s Alber Breer is among that group.

“Based on what’s happened with Sam Darnold and Geno Smith, someone oughta roll the dice on Zach Wilson in 2025,” Breer posted on X in December 2024.

SKOR North’s Phil Mackey floated Wilson as a potential replacement for Darnold, who earned Pro Bowl honors with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024, assuming he and Daniel Jones leave in free agency.

“I really want the Dolphins to sign Zach Wilson in free agency,” one fan posted on January 29.

There have also been calls for him to join the Los Angeles Rams as a backup for veteran Matthew Stafford.

A return to Denver is not out of the question for Wilson. He and the other Broncos QBs and their significant others have formed a bond. However, Nix is entrenched as the starter after a historic season under center.

Jarrett Stidham Predicted to Return to Patriots

Stidham, 28, has started four games since entering the league as a fourth-round pick by the New England Patriots in 2019. He could have a clear path to the Broncos’ QB2 job with the potential interest in Wilson.

That is if he wants to return after expressing disappointment about losing out on the QB1 job.

Play

Benjamin projected Stidham would return to the Patriots this offseason; three years after the organization that drafted him traded him to the Las Vegas Raiders.

“New year, same faces in New England, where Mike Vrabel is running the ship,” Benjamin wrote. “New (old) coordinator Josh McDaniels could reunite with Stidham, the club’s former fourth-rounder, to back up Drake Maye.”

The question is if it is worth leaving one backup role for another.