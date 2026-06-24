Former Browns Draft Pick Cashes Out as Broncos Finalize Roster Move

Sean Payton and the Denver Broncs have finalized a roster decision that has taken several twists and turns with veteran wide receiver Michael Woods II.

Woods is a fifth-year player who was making his third NFL stop with the Broncos. He joined the club as a free agent this offseason. He became part of a group that they have invested heavily in over the past few seasons.

That and other developments have left Woods on the outside looking in, but with a parting gift.

Broncos Finalized Roster Decision on Michael Woods II

“#Broncos waived WR Mike Woods with an injury settlement, per the wire,” The Denver Post’s Parker Gabriel reported on X on June 24.

Woods battled injuries since he signed with the Broncos in May following a successful tryout in rookie minicamp. A former sixth-round pick, he was taken 202nd overall in the 2022 draft by the Cleveland Browns.

Woods, 26, has also spent time with the Green Bay Packers.

He has played in 15 games in his career, starting two. He has 12 receptions for 110 yards on his resume.

“Woods is a tight-hipped receiver with below-average bend that affects his route running and keeps his work on a vertical plane,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote about Woods before the 2022 draft. “He has decent build-up speed and showed improved hands in 2021, but is unlikely to ever be considered a catch winner. Woods has a shot to compete for a practice squad spot but lacks play traits that stand out for the position.”

Woods also contributes on special teams, but the Broncos still chose to move on.

Michael Woods II Facing Extended Wait for Denver Do-Over

The Broncos initially waived Woods on June 16, and he reverted back to the roster–more specifically, injured reserve–after clearing waivers.

“When a team waives an injured player any other team may claim him,” National Football Post’s Jack Bechta wrote in 2013. “If a player clears waivers the player is immediately reverted to IR or the team will negotiate an injury settlement to allow the player to pursue other opportunities with another club.”

There are some noteworthy stipulations, including the settlement. A player also cannot re-sign with the team that waived them for an additional three weeks beyond whatever length of time they agreed upon for the settlement.

Woods always faced an uphill battle to make a loaded Broncos roster.

The injury settlement decreases the likelihood that Woods returns to the Broncos, though it cannot be ruled out completely.

Broncos’ WR Depth Polarizing

Woods’ chances of sticking with the Broncos were slim, with the depth chart including Courtland Sutton, Jaylen Waddle, Lil’Jordan Humphrey, Marvin Mims, Pat Bryant, and Troy Franklin.

However, there remain questions about the staying power for some members.

Franklin and Mims have openly spoken about questioning their roles following the trade for Waddle. He is sight-unseen in the Broncos’ full offense. Humphrey is a coaching staff darling, but also a career reserve, while Bryant battled concussions as a rookie in 2025.

The Broncos have a slew of depth options even after parting with Woods, such as Hakeem Butler and Michael Bandy.

Still, there remains plenty of questions about the current WR depth chart.