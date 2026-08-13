Lions’ Ennis Rakestraw Gets Indirect Warning Before Preseason Opener

The NFL preseason isn’t meaningful to a lot of fans, but it’s a crucial time for young prospects and players on the roster bubble. Detroit Lions former second-round cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. could fit both categories this month.

At 24 years old, Rakestraw is still young. He’s entering his third season with the Lions and returning from a shoulder injury which sidelined him for all of 2025.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell and pundits alike seemed to have been careful to not directly put Rakestraw in a make-or-break situation this preseason. But with the exhibition campaign about to start, it’s pretty clear Rakestraw faces a crucial moment in his career.

SB Nation’s Pride of Detroit’s Jeremy Reisman suggested that when he included the cornerback on his list of four losers from Lions training camp.

“I’m not ready to put his roster spot in jeopardy, but the fact remains that he has been jumped in the depth chart by [Nick] Whiteside,” wrote Reisman. “Rakestraw could find new life after entering the competition for the nickel job, but Dan Campbell said it himself.”

Like Reisman, Campbell appeared to deliver an indirect warning to Rakestraw in the days prior to the preseason opener.

“Look, [Rakestraw]’s had some ups and downs. He needs to string a few days together here of some good stuff, but he can do that, and he’s gifted,” said Campbell on Monday. “Now that being said, look, we’re always looking to upgrade the competition.

“Is there a ways to bring in somebody that we feel like can push the other guys or has a chance to help us?”

Lions CB Situation Entering 2026 Preseason

Specifically that Campbell discussion on bringing in guys who could further help the team referred to the Lions working out veteran Trevon Diggs. Last weekend, the Lions hosted Diggs for a tryout.

Ultimately, they didn’t sign Diggs (or haven’t yet). That’s good news for Rakestraw.

But the indication is clear. The Lions are still looking at outside cornerback upgrades.

What Campbell revealed isn’t really news. NFL teams are always searching for ways to get better.

But if Campbell and the coaching staff felt confident about Rakestraw and the other cornerbacks, the team might not consider an external additional.

Nick Whiteside has turned in a really nice training camp. If Whiteside plays well in the preseason as well, it becomes paramount for Rakestraw to do the same — play well with his preseason opportunities.

CB Ennis Rakestraw Set to Return to Game Action Thursday

The Lions selected Terrion Arnold and Rakestraw with back-to-back selections to begin the 2024 NFL Draft. But the team released Arnold on June 29 after his arrest on eight felony charges.

That could potentially place more pressure on Rakestraw. Pundits expected the pair to be the solutions to the Lions biggest roster weakness after their trip to the NFC championship game. But that hasn’t been the case at all.

Rakestraw still has a chance to be an answer for Detroit. He has the talent to be that. But with the preseason about to start, Campbell and others appear to be indicating that Rakestraw might be running out of time.

The Lions will visit the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday. Kickoff will occur at 7 pm ET.