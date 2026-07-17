Lions Get Encouraging Update on Maxx Crosby Trade Price

The Detroit Lions continue playing with fire on the defensive side of the football, while the offense remains poised to compete at the highest levels of the division, conference and NFL in general.

Detroit has multiple options to spend money and/or draft capital and shore up an injury-plagued unit deficient of high-end talent and depth across several meaningful position groups.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell in June decried the Lions’ lack of involvement in blockbuster trade discussions for the likes of superstar pass-rushers Maxx Crosby and Myles Garrett.

However, Barnwell’s assessment on Thursday, July 16 of Crosby’s trade value, if accurate, provides a glimpse into Detroit’s window to make a move for the five-time Pro Bowler ahead of the regular season.

Barnwell projected Crosby’s return at more than one first-round pick, though less than two of them.

The Raiders were about to trade Crosby to the Ravens for two first-round picks, of course, but that deal fell through after Crosby’s physical. The fact that Vegas didn’t quickly find a new home for Crosby suggests that it wasn’t able to land another deal with two first-round picks from another team. Crosby would still net a first-rounder, and if he’s healthy and productive to begin the season, I wouldn’t be surprised if the veteran’s value creeped back up toward those two first-round picks.

Lions’ Secondary Even Weaker After Terrion Arnold Cut

The case for the Lions adding another edge-rusher alongside Aidan Hutchinson was strong before the team cut ties with cornerback Terrion Arnold, who potentially faces life in prison in Florida if convicted on four felony counts of armed robbery and four felony counts of kidnapping.

Said case for a blockbuster Crosby trade remains strong in Detroit after Arnold’s departure given how thin the secondary is on both depth and top-end talent, particularly at the cornerback position.

Were the season to start to today, the Lions would likely start cornerbacks DJ Reed and Rock Ya-Sin on the outside. They finished last season as the 47th-ranked and 57th-ranked cornerbacks, respectively, out of 114 players who saw enough snaps to qualify, per Pro Football Focus.

However, Reed played/started just 11 games due to injury last season and hasn’t played a full 17-game slate since his first year with the New York Jets in 2022. He will play the upcoming campaign at 30 years old.

Meanwhile, Ya-Sin was a reserve in Detroit last year who started just six games but appeared in all 17. Ya-Sin, who will play this season at 30 years old as well, has started 45 of 96 games across his career, including just one contest over 2023-24 combined.

Detroit’s two top safeties, Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch, are also each coming off major injuries in 2025 and their statuses for both Week 1 and the season in its entirety remain muddled.

Lions Made 2 Significant Additions to Pass Rush During Offseason

One way to supplement the secondary in Detroit is to add to the pass rush. A duo of Hutchinson and Crosby would bring 24.5 sacks in 2025 to the starting lineup, along with 153 total pressures.

That is precisely the type of front the Lions need if they want to consistently get pressure with four, allowing their linebackers and safeties to remain in coverage more frequently rather than utilizing them too often in blitz packages.

Detroit signed DJ Wonnum to a one-year deal and drafted Derrick Moore out of Michigan in the second round (No. 44 overall). But whether they are enough alongside Hutchinson to lift up the entire back half of the defense remains a critical question with training camp approaching later this month.