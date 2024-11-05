The NFL trade deadline is one of the more sneakily exciting days in the pro football calendar for fans. While it does not hold the constant feeling of hope and euphoria of the draft, nor the suspense and exhilaration of the first few days of free agency in March, there is a certain allure to it.

For contending teams that are just a piece or two away, the trade deadline can act as a way to finally get that critical player to shore up a dodgy secondary or an injury on the offensive line — often for as little as a 4th-round pick.

And for fans of rebuilding franchises, the trade deadline can be equally important — selling high on star players in exchange for the ability to stack up picks in ensuing drafts.

Wherever your team stands in early November, there is always something interesting for your football cravings to gnaw on. Here are the 10 dream trades for NFL fans before the deadline, ranked:

10. Tre’Davious White to the Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers have been one of the most impressive teams in the NFC this season, holding a 6-3 record despite multiple injuries and games missed by starting quarterback Jordan Love. However, even with an improved defense with new DC Jeff Hafley at the helm, Green Bay’s secondary felt lost in Week 9 against the Detroit Lions sans All Pro Jaire Alexander. Tre’Davious White is certainly not the elite level corner he once was in Buffalo, but if the Packers can help him restore some of his previous form pre-Achilles tear in early 2023, he can be huge asset to the defense and shore up perhaps the franchise’s only major weakness on the roster.

9. Myles Garrett to the Detroit Lions

Now, this is certainly not the dream for fans of rival NFC North franchises, or indeed rival NFC franchises. But for everyone else, this would be something to behold. The Detroit Lions are arguably the best team in the NFL at the moment and are currently on track to hold the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff standings. Browns DE Myles Garrett is a game-wrecking defensive end and the reigning defensive player of the year, who could add some next level heat to Detroit’s pass rush in the wake of star DE Aidan Hutchinson‘s potentially season ending foot injury in October.

8. Maxx Crosby to the Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders‘ defense has been substantially improved from a year ago, ranking 9th in both yards allowed and sacks this season. Yet, the Commanders are still lacking a blue chip talent on the exterior of their defensive line — a bona fide Top 5 rusher who can turn games on their head. Maxx Crosby has been at the pinnacle of the pass rushing game for the past half decade, and if the Las Vegas Raiders decided to cut their losses and start afresh in a big rebuild, Crosby could be difference maker for a Washington Commanders staring at a potential multi-season Super Bowl window.

7. Tyreek Hill to the Los Angeles Chargers

This may be a little far fetched, but the Miami Dolphins are 2-7 with major question marks over the long term future of QB Tua Tagovailoa. The Los Angeles Chargers on the other hand, now lead by NCAA National Champion Jim Harbaugh, are back in contention. A Top 10 defense by yards and sacks, and the leader in scoring D, the Chargers have shored up a unit that was previously in dire straights under former head coach Brandon Staley. An elite quarterback in Justin Herbert, and an ultra talented offensive line including 2024 rookie standout Joe Alt puts the offensive base in a good spot. Adding Tyreek Hill as a next level weapon to pair with impressive first year Ladd McConkey and reliable contributor Joshua Palmer could help transform LA into true, serious contenders.

6. Brandon Scherff to the Minnesota Vikings

Despite his age — he will turn 33 in December — Brandon Scherff is still a top guard in the National Football League on a team — the Jacksonville Jaguars — that has little hope left for a successful season after starting the year at 2-7. Right guard Ed Ingram is proving to be a liability on an otherwise impressive offensive line, and a short-term major update at the position could well help solidify the otherwise excellent 6-2 Minnesota Vikings into serious players in the postseason.

5. Marshon Lattimore to the Cincinnati Bengals

Yes, the Cincinnati Bengals are 4-5; but in this season’s weakened AFC Wild Card standings, they are just one game behind the Denver Broncos, who currently occupy the No. 7 seed. The Bengals’ defense has gotten better after a gross start to 2024 but still ranks as one of the lesser units in the league against the pass. Bringing in established Pro Bowler Marshon Lattimore to a team that could still contend late into the playoffs and shoring up a struggling CB room would be huge in ensuring their viability going forward in competing for the AFC North title.

4. Tre’Von Moehrig to the Buffalo Bills

Arguably now the greatest weakness on a Buffalo Bills team that recently added four-time Pro Bowler Amari Cooper to their ranks, the Bills need safety help to finally fill the void left by All Pros Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer. While he has few personal accolades to his name, the fourth-year safety has quietly turned into one of the league’s most impressive at the position. He could help invigorate what has been a middling defense back into the championship caliber unit we have seen over the past half decade.

3. Taylor Moton to the Kansas City Chiefs

A consistent veteran tackle could be exactly what the reigning Super Bowl champions need as they search for a record-breaking “3 peat” of Lombardi trophies. Current left tackle and former third-round pick Wanya Morris has not started his Kansas City Chiefs career particularly impressively, grading out at just 52.6 per PFF. Taylor Moton, on the other hand, has 1.5 years left on his current deal and would be precisely what Kansas City yearns for as a high-end stop-gap exterior offensive lineman as Morris and other young tackle Kingsley Suamataia develop and learn the pro game.

2. Jakobi Meyers to the San Francisco 49ers

Not quite as glamorous as some of the earlier trades, but the San Francisco 49ers need greater strength and depth at the receiver position to cover for No. 1 wideout Brandon Aiyuk who will miss the remainder of the season. Jakobi Meyers has been a consistent No. 2, 800 yards/season player on lackluster offenses in the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders. Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers’ scheme could turn him into a Pro Bowler and have San Francisco’s receiving corps looking very dangerous once again.

1. Jadeveon Clowney to the Philadelphia Eagles

2023 proved that the former No. 1 most certainly still has more left in the tank. Nine+ sacks in 2/3 seasons prior to 2024 proved that the journeyman edge rusher still has top tier capabilities along the defensive line. A moderately priced free agent that seems futile for a once-again poor Carolina Panthers, Jadeveon Clowney could do some definite damage for a Philadelphia Eagles team poised to clinch a playoff berth and compete seriously for the ultimate prize.

What are your dream trades? Sound off in the comments.