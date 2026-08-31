Packers Reunite With Standout Edge-Rusher in Micah Parsons’ Absence

The Green Bay Packers reunited with undrafted rookie pass-rusher Nyjalik Kelly one day after waiving him as part of the push to cut the roster to 53 players.

Kelly was one of several cut players on Sunday, August 30 who ended up on the practice squad Monday, including running back Pierre Strong Jr. and sixth-round pick/rookie cornerback Domani Jackson.

Andy Herman of Packaday Podcast shared a practice squad (PS) tracker that included the names of nine players Green Bay brought back to the PS.

“The Packers scored a big win when they re-signed Nyjalik Kelly,” Bill Huber of ON SI wrote Monday. “The undrafted free agent finished the preseason on a powerful note with a sack/strip against Denver and a sack, three tackles for losses and an interception against Arizona. … With only four edge players on the opening 53, Kelly could be in position to play right away.”

Kelly created four pressures during the preseason, which was tied for the most on the team.

Packers May Need to Rely on Nyjalik Kelly in Micah Parsons’ Absence

Green Bay rostered Lukas Van Ness, rookie Dani Dennis-Sutton, Brenton Cox and Barryn Sorrell on the 53-man roster.

Meanwhile, Micah Parsons will begin the year on the physically unable to perform [PUP] list, which means he will miss at least the first four games of the season. Some projections have Parsons out for six games, though the Packers play the Dallas Cowboys, his former team, in Week 6 and Parsons has said he’s eyeing that contest for his return.

Edge defender Collin Oliver is also sidelined to begin the year after the Packers placed him on the injured reserve list (IR) due to a calf injury.

Van Ness will lead the way for Green Bay as long as Parsons’ is out, but anything Kelly can contribute over the first month or more of the campaign should prove a big plus.

Packers Stacked Players on Interior of Defensive Line

While the Packers kept the edge-rush position thin on their initial 53-man roster, the team went the opposite direction with its interior defensive linemen.

Green Bay rostered seven defensive tackles including the following: Warren Brinson, Karl Brooks, Anthony Campbell, Jonathan Ford, Javon Hargrave, Chris McClellan and Devonte Wyatt.

Jordan Riley will begin the year on the PUP list due to an Achilles injury.

Huber questioned how the defensive front might perform when the regular season begins, though he dubbed it a strength on Sunday.

“The interior rush, with Wyatt and Hargrave leading the way, could be formidable,” Huber wrote. “Brooks seems primed for a bounce-back season, Brinson took a big step forward during camp before a calf injury sidelined him for the final two preseason games and McClellan might be an instant-impact rookie.”

“Seven is a big number but it’s the right call,” Huber continued. “Campbell was just too good to let go, even with a practically nonexistent resume.”