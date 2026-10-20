Packers’ Former $15.3 Million Starter Draws Rams Interest

The Green Bay Packers moved on from veteran kicker Brandon McManus in May, but the former Super Bowl champion may be closing in on another NFL opportunity.

McManus, who signed a three-year, $15.3 million contract with Green Bay in March 2025, is drawing interest from the Los Angeles Rams following another devastating injury to their special teams unit.

Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Rams are scheduled to work out McManus and veteran kicker Matt Prater on Tuesday, October 20, as the franchise searches for a replacement for Blake Grupe.

McManus Could Help Rams Due to Dire Kicking Situation

McManus’ latest opportune window comes after Los Angeles lost Grupe to a season-ending torn ACL during Sunday’s 18-16 defeat against the Arizona Cardinals.

Grupe had just connected on a 44-yard field goal before succumbing to the injury while attempting a tackle on the ensuing kickoff. The Rams confirmed Monday that he would miss the remainder of the season.

The injury created a headache for head coach Sean McVay, whose team had to replace Harrison Mevis after a ruinous kicking performance in Week 5.

McManus now finds himself competing with Prater, who converted 18 of 20 field-goal attempts for the Buffalo Bills during the 2025 campaign.

McManus spent two seasons in Green Bay, making 44 of 51 field-goal attempts for an impressive 86.3% conversion rate across 25 regular-season appearances.

His first season with the franchise was notably memorable. After coming in midway through the 2024 campaign, McManus converted 20 of 21 attempts, ranking second in the NFL with a 95.2% success rate.

Packers Moved on From McManus After Nightmare Playoff Exit

McManus’ time in Green Bay ultimately ended following a disappointing 2025 season and a rough performance against the Chicago Bears.

During the Packers’ 31-27 wild-card loss in January, McManus missed two field-goal attempts and an extra point, leaving seven potential points on the board.

The missed kicks proved damaging as Green Bay surrendered a commanding fourth-quarter lead, allowing its division rival to advance.

Before then, McManus had experienced an inconsistent regular season, connecting on 24 of 30 field-goal attempts for an 80% success rate.

The Packers officially released him on May 8, shortly after selecting Florida kicker Trey Smack in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Smack has since assumed kicking responsibilities for Green Bay, although his rookie season has included some growing pains.

Per the Packers’ official statistics, Smack has converted 10 of 13 field-goal attempts through six games, giving him a 76.9% success rate.

However, the rookie rebounded from a difficult Week 5 showing against Chicago with a perfect performance during Sunday’s 23-13 victory over the Dallas Cowboys, making all three field-goal attempts and both extra points.

While the Packers continue developing their young kicker, McManus is seeking a fresh start elsewhere.

At 35, the longtime veteran has extensive postseason experience, including winning Super Bowl 50 with the Denver Broncos.

And that experience, paired with the Rams’ urgency in the midst of Grupe’s injury, make a return to booting the ball for an NFL team possible.