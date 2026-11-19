The Green Bay Packers are off to a 6-4 start in 2026.

They were dealt a late Week 11 bye week, so they’ll have a short seven-game stretch to close the year out. Plenty of things went well for the Packers during the first half of the season, but there are also a lot of uncertainties hovering over the team that could define how everything shakes out come January.

Will Green Bay Packers EDGE Micah Parsons Be in Elite Form When He Returns?

Parsons is set to return when the Packers come out of their bye week to take on the Los Angeles Rams on Thanksgiving Eve. Green Bay’s defense has held up as well as it could hope for during his absence. It ranks ninth in the NFL in pass defense, and third in sacks with 29. The unit has also forced the second-most turnovers with 20.

If Parsons doesn’t take long to get back to his former All-Pro self, the Packers’ defense could push to be the best in the league. However, it’s possible that Parsons doesn’t get back to his peak, at least not this season. Despite the success Green Bay has had defensively without him, it needs a boost from Parsons to keep its postseason hopes alive.

Can the Packers’ Offensive Line Find Consistency?

It’s no secret that Green Bay’s glaring weakness is its offensive line. The unit is struggling in both run blocking and pass protection. The Packers are dead last in the NFL in rushing yards per game at 67.0. Even the brief return of starter Josh Jacobs didn’t help things. All running backs combined are averaging a lowly 3.1 yards per carry.

Quarterback Jordan Love has been sacked 25 times this season. Green Bay’s 31% pass block win rate is historically bad. It is unrealistic to believe the Packers’ offensive line can suddenly become good, but it has to find a way to at least find passable consistency. That could be just enough to make a slight improvement in the run game, and allow Love to keep doing his thing.

Can Packers Win Their Final 2 NFC North Contests?

One of the biggest disappointments for Green Bay this season has been its performance against the NFC North. It has a 1-3 record inside the division, with the only win being over the Chicago Bears — who were without quarterback Caleb Williams. The Packers have already been swept by the Minnesota Vikings, and have lost to the Detroit Lions.

That puts them at the bottom of the division, with every other team being ahead with 7-2 records. Green Bay has two remaining NFC North games, a road matchup in Chicago in Week 16, and the regular season finale against the Lions at home. If the Packers are going to have any chance to win the division, or perhaps just to make the playoffs, they must win both of those games.