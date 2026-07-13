Texans’ $37 Million ‘Cornerstone’ Sends Strong Message Ahead of Training Camp

The Houston Texans have received polarizing feedback on their decision to re-sign veteran starting right guard Ed Ingram this offseason, but the former Minnesota Vikings’ recent comments hint underscore the mindset that put him in this position.

Ingram still has warts in his game. However, he took a significant step forward for the Texans, and stands as one of the potentially few holdovers from last year’s offensive line.

That is, if he retains his spot in training camp, which opens on July 28 for Texans veterans.

Texans’ Ed Ingram Doubles Down on Optimism

Ingram started 14 games for the Texans during the 2025 regular season after the Texans acquired him in a trade with the Vikings for a sixth-round pick. He also started both of the Texans’ playoff games and is looking forward to the upcoming season.

“New year new challenges let’s Geaux!!! #blessed #livingthedream [man dancing emoji],” Ingram posted on X on July 11, including a set of pictures, one of which was a prank.

“Also, I got ya [laughing face emojis],” Ingram said in a follow-up, adding, “*Thats a neck*.”

Ingram recently drew attention after he insisted the Texans were aiming to be a Super Bowl team this season. He re-signed with the Texans on a three-year, $37.5 million contract ahead of free agency this offseason.

The Texans are expected to have position battles at center, left guard, and right tackle, and they have even been projected to go with free agent signing Wyatt Teller over Ingram.

Short of that, Ingram will join at least Texans left tackle Aireontae Ersery as holdover starters.

Ed Ingram Had Career Year With Texans

Ingram, who turned 27 in February, earned a career-best 73.8 grade from Pro Football Focus for his efforts on the field in 2025.

His biggest gains came in run blocking, but his pass protection grade was his second best ever.

Despite that, Ingram’s pass blocking still graded out as below average, and the Texans’ decision to re-sign him rather than seek out cheaper options has been deemed their worst move of the offseason in some corners of the NFL media world.

For more context, Ingram’s overall grade–a one-off compared to the rest of his career–ranked 17th among NFL guards last season, while his 78.9 run blocking mark ranked eighth.

His pass blocking grade ranked 102nd.

“Ingram improved as a run blocker from what we saw in Minnesota — but he was still a serious liability in pass protection,” ESPN’s Bill Barnwell wrote in June. “There’s a price for which bringing Ingram back would have made sense. But on this deal, Ingram is earning $15 million in 2026 and getting $5 million of the $9.25 million he’s owed in 2027 guaranteed at signing.”

Texans High on Ed Ingram

KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson described what the Texans like about Ingram, whom he noted would, “in all likelihood,” would have seen “a lot of money available” in free agency. But Ingram’s desire stay in Houston and continue learning from offensive line coach Cole Popovich won out.

“Ingram displayed a go-for-the-throat nasty mentality, knocking down defensive linemen and finishing his blocks with intensity and purpose,” Wilson wrote in in an article published in June. “And now Ingram is back with the team going forward as a cornerstone of an offensive line coached by Popovich.”

Ingram failed to draw any votes in ESPN’s poll of NFL executives, coaches, and scouts on the top interior offensive linemen, which included centers and guards.

But Texans general manager Nick Caserio suggested they know what kind of player Ingram is.

“Ed had a great year. Honestly, probably had the best year of his career. For the most part, he was out there. He missed a couple games there with injuries, but good kid. He’s strong. He’s physical. He plays violent in the running game. You saw that on tape quite a bit. Pretty good pass protection,” Caserio told reporters at the combine in February.

“I’m glad he was here. A player that we feel benefited from our program. And, honestly, sometimes a change of scenery is good. Probably worked out for him and, kind of, worked out for us as well. But, glad Ed was on the team here this year.”

The Texans re-signed Ingram less than two weeks later, before free agency ever began.