Former Texans WR Stefon Diggs Puts Entire League on Notice

Stefon Diggs’ time with the Houston Texans was cut short by injuries, but the Pro Bowler was certainly impactful on the field and in the locker room during his tenure.

At 32, Diggs believes he is still a difference maker on the field. So much so that he issued a veritable challenge to the rest of the NFL to name the players better than him in the role he believes he can fill.

It is a role the Texans cannot yet be certain they have filled heading into training camp.

Stefon Diggs Sends Message Texans, Rest of NFL

The Texans acquired Diggs in a trade with the Buffalo Bills in 2024. He appeared in eight games, finishing with 47 receptions for 496 yards and 3 touchdowns before tearing his ACL.

In 2025 with the New England Patriots, Diggs posted an 85-1,013-4 line, helping them reach the Super Bowl.

It is a reminder of what Diggs can do in the right role, which he said should be a prominent one.

“This what I was thinking to myself–maybe I’m wrong for this, right: Presumably, every team–got 32 teams, right? Everybody got a (WR1). Let’s just say everybody got a 1. Opportunities aside, people might say it might be like, what, seven that’s real 1s. My opinion, I can compete with anybody. But take those as your 1s, right? You can’t name a No. 2 better than me. There’s not a No. 2 on a team,” Diggs said during a video entitled “BACK IN MOTION” on YouTube on July 8.

“Let’s presumably give people the credit to just say, ‘Okay, you want to take the No. 1 spot away? Name your No. 2 receiver right now, right, and tell me how much he makes. And then, my last question is, ‘is he better than me?’”

Diggs posted a 14-110-1 line in the postseason, but the Patriots cut ties with him this offseason, replacing him via a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles for A.J. Brown.

Texans’ WR Room Boasts Depth, Lacks Experience

Diggs was never going to be the Texans’ top option, a role that two-time Pro Bowler Nico Collins has earned. But it is difficult to argue against four-time Pro Bowler and one-time first team All-Pro Diggs’ assertion when examining the rest of teh Texans’ wide receiver room.

The Texans expect 2025 draft picks Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel to both take steps forward in Year 2. 2023 selection Xavier Hutchinson has settled into strong supporting role.

They also have Super Bowl champion Justin Watson and rookie draft pick Lewis Bond.

But the Texans have even more options that that, thanks to the expanded roster limits during the offseason. In total, the Texans have 12 wide receivers on their roster as training camp approaches at the end of July.

Young veterans Jared Wayne, Jha’Quan Jackson, and Josh Kelly are joined by undrafted rookies Daniel Sobkowicz and Treyvhon Saunders down the depth chart.

The X factor is Tank Dell.

Dell, another 2023 draft pick, was well on his way toward establishing himself as a legitimate No. 2 option behind Collins before suffering a fractured fibula during the 2024 season. He missed the entire 2025 campaign, but is expected back for 2026.

The Texans boast enough depth to hold off on an option like Diggs, even if his potential return would not necessarily be a bad thing for the group, either.

Stefon Diggs Focused

At one point of the video, Diggs’ trainer suggested that the receiver has endured difficulty while not getting an opportunity to be the top option in his last two stops.

That would be the Patriots and the Texans. But the next scene is Diggs explaining how he still has faith in himself and is at peace putting in the work to get what he feels he deserves. He also put his legal issues behind him this offseason.

Diggs, a fifth-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2015, should find his way onto a roster.

“Even if Diggs isn’t quite at the level he views himself, it is a bit odd that he remains unsigned at this point. There are many teams that could use another reliable pass-catcher,” Bleacher Report’s Adam Wells wrote on July 11. “It could also be a situation where Diggs is waiting until after training camps begin to see if a need opens up for a team to increase his negotiating leverage.

“Whatever the case may be, it would be a surprise if Diggs isn’t on an NFL roster when the regular season begins in September.”