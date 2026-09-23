NFL Punishes Houston Texans Player After Repeat Violation

Houston Texans cornerback Jaylin Smith got more bad news.

“Another #NFL uniform code violation for #Texans corner Jaylin Smith,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported in a post on X on September 22. “He was fined $5,971 for wearing silver cleats vs. Bengals, per a source.”

This is the second fine that Smith, a third-round pick by the Texans in the 2025 draftt, has received for a violation of the uniform code this year.

The NFL fined Smith $7,779 for a violation that occurred during the preseason.

Smith appealed that fine, which was for an unauthorized logo on his cleats. He was successful in his efforts, though the result was a reduction of the fee down to $6,223

Notably, the NFL delivered a fine that was higher than both the original amount that they fined Smith the first time and the reduced fee, but also lower than the full listed fine for second-time infractions.

The NFL could have fined Smith as much as $17,911, if not more since he is a repeat violator.

Jaylin Smith Logs Texans’ Latest Fine

Smith’s fine is not make it multiple assessed against him this season, but also for the Texans, who have had several run-ins with the uniform code.

In addition to Smith, Texans running back David Montgomery was fined $11,491 for an unauthorized logo on his cleats. Texans left tackle Trent Brown was docked $8,923 for wearing socks that did not cover his lower leg.

The NFL fined Azeez Al-Shaair $11,492 for an unauthorized message on his eye black.

Al-Shaair dismissed the fine and even wore another unauthorized message–both were names of slain Palestinian children–one his eye black in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Al-Shaair could face a $17,911 fine for his second offense this season. He was also fined in January for a similar infraction. His stance is one of social justice. It is unclear if Smith it pushing something of his own.

Players are supposed to have an opportunity to correct a potential violation beforehand.

There are league officials on hand for every game, including former players, who are also part of that process. It has not exactly helped DeMeco Ryans’ group so far in 2026.