Texans QB C.J. Stroud Sets Record Straight on False Narrative

The Houston Texans got a welcome sight for sore eyes when quarterback C.J. Stroud took the practice field and proceeded to fire off passes, something he had not done during organized team activities.

At least, not in front of prying camera lenses.

Stroud addressed the media for the first time this offseason, saying he felt “great” and putting several ominous narratives to bed, including revealing that he has been throwing for some time.

“I’m very grateful to be back out on the field. A little rusty. Made some throws, missed some throws, but I’m just very grateful to be out there with the guys and have a time to compete before we go a couple days away into camp. So, I’m very excited to be back. But just iron sharpens iron, trying to talk a little smack, but it was great,” Stroud told reporters on June 10.

“I was already throwing before you guys seen me out there pretty normally. Just, I think, y’all don’t have much to talk about. So, y’all just –everything is blown up in the offseason. So, I’m fine, man. I’m really okay.”

#Texans QB C.J. Stroud throw as he continues to get over shoulder muscle tightness @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/MtWZOue4Ps — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) June 10, 2025

“It teaches you not to panic. It’s part of the game, just like how pitchers, they take relief weeks and nights off. The same thing for all throwing athletes. You just got to be precautionary, and those things are bound to happen. It’s not about if, it’s about when, and just doing the right things to come back. So, I never thought too much of it. It’s not that big of a deal, and I did not get surgery or anything like that. I was fine. So, yeah, I’m fine. It’s not as bad as people making it seem.”

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans initially said Stroud was simply on a personal plan before acknowledging the QB was dealing with soreness in his shoulder.

Texans QB C.J. Stroud Downplays Offseason Work as Cause for Injury Setback

Alarm bells were certainly raised after Stroud was limited to handoffs during the media viewing portion of the Texans’ organized team activities. Stroud, though, downplayed the matter, relating it to a baseball pitcher.

He also downplayed the connection between what was a strenuous offseason of work to get stronger, among other things, and the injury.

One of the more noticeable things to come out of this offseason to me: C.J. Stroud has absolutely put on some muscle/weight over this offseason & bulked up heading into 2025. Could be part of the reason for the soreness in his shoulder but this should help him in 2025. pic.twitter.com/wTdaLN7mMD — Jacob (@TexansJacob) June 10, 2025

“A little bit. Just – I took this offseason very serious on just working hard, trying to get my body right. So, I was here pretty early with Clint [Martin], our strength guy. So, I’ve been working really hard on getting my body right, losing body fat, trying to be faster, stronger, and it really went really well. But there’s always risk and reward. So, there’s always risk to working hard. So, it was a great offseason. I think I got that done. But also, I wouldn’t say that was the reason why [his general soreness occurred]. Just a lot of everything,” Stroud said.

“Our training staff did amazing. I’ve been working with them every day, sun up, sun down. So, just trying to fight to get back to practice. I’ve been fiending to come back, but in due time.

And now, I see I’m able to throw it how I want, wherever I can, and have some accuracy also. So, I’m very grateful that they approach it that way, but I’m happy to be back.”

C.J. Stroud Takes Field With Nick Chubb

Stroud took the field for the first time on the same day as his new teammate and Texans running back Nick Chubb.

Chubb signed a one-year deal in free agency.

Nick Chubb 🤝 CJ Stroud pic.twitter.com/s5ASTpCR4D — Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelV) June 10, 2025

Chubb will play behind starter Joe Mixon to give the Texans one of the more rugged backfield combinations in the NFL. The trick will be keeping them healthy, as both players have navigated injuries, particularly in recent seasons.