C.J. Stroud Delivers Polarizing Response to Former Texans Starter

Former Houston Texans starting defensive tackle Seth Payne asked C.J. Stroud variations of the same question twice, and both times the fourth-year quarterback gave a similar response that has led to some opposing reactions.

The premise was simple enough: had Stroud gone through “mental reps” during the offseason?

Payne noted that various members of the Texans have cited coming off as having more confidence in the offense during training camp.

C.J. Stroud Sparks Split Reactions Over Comments to Ex-Texans DT

“I think it’s Year 2, that happens,” Stroud told Payne during his media availability on August 18. “I think, no matter what system you’re in, if you’re going to do it year and year over and over, you’re going to get better at it. So, I feel like I’ve gotten better.”

Asked, “What does that look like?” Stroud essentially doubled down, but he also cited working with his teammates.

Stroud noted that time was more focused on working on himself.

“More so, it’s like working on yourself,” Stroud told Payne. “Body and footwork and those things. And then, you come back to OTAs is when you start getting into the deep of the scheme and whatnot.”

Stroud refined his diet to get into better shape this offseason, and he has been dialed in with his teammates and the offense.

Nevertheless, his response has led to split opinions.

C.J. Stroud Sparks Differing Opinions

“I did not like Stroud’s answer to @SethCPayne’s question about the mental reps in the offseason,” ESPN 97.5’s Jeremy Branham posted on X on August 18, including a clip of the exchange.

Conversely, Second Guessan’s Garrett Williams believed the general tone of Stroud’s recent pressers exuded confidence.

“Just a random thought/observation,” Williams posted on X on August 18, saying it “really feels like CJ Stroud took that NE loss to heart as well as maybe some of the criticisms. He seems like he’s dead set on quieting it all this season,” and that it was “Just something I’ve noticed in various clips & pressers.”

It just underscores how polarizing Stroud has become.

C.J. Stroud Praises Texans Teammates

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans liked what he saw from Stroud during the Texans’ joint practice with the Las Vegas Raiders, and Stroud liked what he saw from some of his teammates in particular.

He praised wide receiver Jayden Higgins, noting how well the second-year pro was faring while also wishing him well amid his leg injury.

Stroud also lauded rookie tight end Marlin Klein, who looked good in the preseason opener.

“He’s getting better. I think he’s somebody who is very raw. Somebody who is very talented, but needs a lot of just work with just his mental, and I think he’s taking that step. I’m proud of him. He’s been working his tail off at it. But when he knows what he’s doing, he’s really good at it.”

C.J. Stroud Gets Honest About Raiders After Tom Brady Chat

Stroud felt the Texans had a good day of practice against the Raiders, noting that they did a good job protecting the football for most of the session. That was notable, given his multi-turnover performances in the 2025 playoffs.

Stroud also praised Raiders star Maxx Crosby and his counterpart, Fernando Mendoza, calling the rookie No. 1 overall pick a “good player” who will have “a lot of success” in the NFL.

The Texans QB also lauded Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak.

Notably, Stroud was spotted speaking with Raiders minority owner–and legendary former QB–Tom Brady before the joint practice, as was Texans general manager and executive vice president Nick Caserio. Caserio and Brady’s ties go back to their New England Patriots days.