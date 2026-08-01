Former Texans Defender Joins High-Powered NFC Playoff Contender

Amid the Houston Texans’ own issues at the linebacker spot, they notably saw one of their former players–Devin White–head to the back to the NFC after playing with clubs from the AFC for the past two seasons.

White spent this past season with the Las Vegas Raiders. He was in Houston for the 2024 campaign, though, serving primarily as a backup.

He is coming off another strong season, too, and would have been a solid return candidate.

Ex-Texans LB Devin White Signs With Lions

The Texans have lost two linebackers to injuries. One of them is already expected to miss most, if not all, of the 2026 season. A third has not practiced over the past two days without any updates. There have been no indications White is on the Texans’ radar or vice versa.

Still, he remains a productive player even in the latter stages of his career.

“Breaking: The #Lions are signing former [Pro Bowler] LB Devin White to a 1-year deal, per sources,” The Schultz Report’s Jordan Schultz reported on X on August 1. “The Super Bowl champion made 17 starts last season for the Raiders, while recording 174 tackles (3rd-most in the NFL), 11 TFLs and 1 INT.

“The #Lions have been quietly exploring a move at LB and now add a former Pro Bowler in Devin White, who also had 2.5 sacks last season.”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected White, 28, fifth overall in the 2019 draft. He was a Pro Bowler in 2021. White had 19 total tackles for the Texans in 2021. He played in seven games, starting one, both of which remain career lows by six games and 12 games, respectively.

The Lions missed the playoffs in 2025, but their offense ranked fifth overall and fourth in points.

If White can help them solidify a defense that ranked 18th overall and 22nd in scoring last season, they could be right back in the postseason mix after a one-year hiatus.

This story will be updated shortly…