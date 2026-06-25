Unproven Colts WR Battle Could Force Bold Move for 6-Time Pro Bowler

The Indianapolis Colts will enter training camp season with a glaring hole. The wide receiver position remains a crucial void to be filled. At the same time, some writers believe that a player from head coach Shane Steichen’s past could surface as an option. Keenan Allen, fresh off an 81-catch, 777-yard, four-touchdown season, would provide the sure-handed, stable option that could serve as a WR3, giving the Colts a weapon.

For seven seasons, Steichen worked with Allen with the Chargers. In that time, Allen made four Pro Bowls, posting three 100-catch campaigns. Team owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon has already mandated improvement in the passing game. As a result, a low-cost veteran like Allen could be the player the Colts need. Paul Bretl from Colts Wire outlined the current landscape of Indianapolis receivers.

“One of the more intriguing positional battles taking place with the Colts is at receiver for that third starting spot. As of now, Ashton Dulin appears to be the front-runner for those snaps, but also competing for playing time are Laquon Treadwell, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, and Deion Burks. This is a group without a sustained track record of steady production in the passing game at the NFL level, which is why another addition appears to be on the radar of GM Chris Ballard.

Treadwell, a former Minnesota Vikings first-round draft pick, hasn’t caught a pass since January 6, 2024, which served as his lone reception as a member of the Baltimore Ravens. Treadwell is a larger receiver who, despite a decade in the league, still struggles with route running. Meanwhile, Allen traces clean patterns, using his routes as separation. Furthermore, catching 68% of his targets means that the ball doesn’t usually find the ground.

Rounding Out WR Corps Gives Offense Balance

Indianapolis lost wideout Michael Pittman Jr. to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the offseason. As a result, the need for a big-bodied possession wideout becomes important. Allen profiles as a Z-receiver that can also man the slot. His 7.3 yards before catch gives quarterbacks the ability to move the chains.

Financially, Allen also makes sense. According to Spotrac, a one-year deal in the $6 million range appears to be the ceiling to secure his services. In this context, acquiring veteran production at a reduced cost will not negatively impact the budget or hinder draft capital.

Relationship Would Pay Dividends

As mentioned, Steichen and Allen have a positive history. For instance, in 2014-2015, he worked exclusively with wideouts as a quality control coach. From there, as quarterbacks coach, Steichen worked Allen into the Chargers’ main routes, becoming Philip Rivers’ primary outside target. The Philadelphia Eagles highlighted Steichen’s coaching history in their media guide upon his hiring as offensive coordinator in 2021.

“Additionally, Steichen helped guide wide receiver Keenan Allen to his fourth career Pro Bowl selection during the 2020 campaign… proving the schematic fit is completely seamless.”

The team owner demands better and does not seem patient. Daniel Jones, under a two-year contract, does not possess the leverage or time to waste. Allen, at age 34, isn’t a No. 1 receiver. Instead, a third-down option that can extend drives.