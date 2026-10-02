Indianapolis Colts’ Quarterback Predicted To Land With Miami Dolphins

The Indianapolis Colts have been caught up in trade rumors that could change the trajectory of their season.

This is particularly true for their quarterback room.

However, there hasn’t yet been an imminent deal.

In the meantime, predictions surrounding their former No. 4 pick are heating up.

Indianapolis Colts’ Quarterback Receives New Prediction

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report released his latest projections, and 24-year-old quarterback Anthony Richardson cracked his list.

He tabbed the Miami Dolphins as one of his top landing destinations.

“Richardson is unlikely to draw significant interest as a prospective starter in 2027 free agency,” he wrote. “Landing with a team facing uncertainty at quarterback next offseason could give him a chance to reestablish himself and compete for a starting job.”

His projection was partially based on a report by Dan Graziano of ESPN, who stated, “A guy we don’t hear much about anymore is Anthony Richardson Sr., and I still wonder if someone will throw a late-round pick at the Colts for a chance to salvage his talent.”

Graziano added, “There was the whole kerfuffle in the offseason about him demanding a trade, but we never heard much about teams being interested in acquiring him. As the season goes on and the Colts get closer to the end of his rookie contract, maybe they’re willing to take less to move on.”

In 2025, Daniel Jones took over as starter, sending Richardson into the shadows.

During Richardson’s 2025 campaign, he appeared in two games and completed one of two passes (50.0%) for nine yards.

For reference, in 2024, he completed 126 of 264 passes (47.7%) for 1,814 yards and eight touchdowns with 12 interceptions through 11 games.

His role diminished — Jones took the spotlight.

Nevertheless, he is an incredibly talented athlete.

He was once a No. 4 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft. That doesn’t just go away this early in his career.

Perhaps a change of scenery is his best option.

Where Do the Colts Stand Heading Into Week 4?

At this point in the season, Indianapolis’ potential is starting to take shape.

Their Week 1 and 2 matchups were nothing short of frustrating, but they just barely edged out the Houston Texans on Sunday, Sept. 27, by a score of 19-17.

Now, the Colts are preparing for their Week 4 clash against the Washington Commanders.

Similar to Indianapolis, the Commanders are currently 1-2 overall after their latest 33-31 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

The Washington-Colts meeting is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 4 at 9:30 a.m. ET at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Both teams are on an even playing field this weekend, and now is the time for the Colts to step up and take advantage of the opportunity.