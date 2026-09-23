Colts’ Trade Proposal Sends Browns’ $52 Million Pro Bowler to Indianapolis

The Indianapolis Colts are at a loss after the latest news about wide receiver Alec Pierce, who is now on injured reserve.

Amid the chaos, trade rumors are floating around the organization — how can this massive gap be plugged?

An NFL insider is planting the seed of sending a Cleveland Browns wide receiver to Indianapolis to help.

Indianapolis Colts Named Potential Landing Spot for Browns’ Pro Bowler

According to analyst Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report, 27-year-old Jerry Jeudy is one of the top trade candidates on the block heading into Week 3.

He named Indianapolis as one of his possible landing spots.

During Jeudy’s 2025 campaign, he logged 50 receptions for 602 yards, averaging 12 yards per catch. He had two touchdowns.

Now, this was a noticeable drop from his 2024 performance.

He recorded 90 receptions for 1,229 yards, averaging 13.7 yards per catch. He finished with four touchdowns.

“The 2024 Pro Bowler spent his first two seasons in Cleveland as the team’s No. 1 receiver, but it’s clear that he’s sliding down the hierarchy,” Knox wrote.

Nonetheless, he added, “Jeudy has been a quality receiver in the past, and his 2026 base salary of $1.5 million should appeal to contenders in need of receiver help.”

With 26-year-old Pierce out of commission for the time being, bringing on a proven wide receiver would suit the Colts well.

Knox predicts that one of the top competitors would likely be the Houston Texans.

But with Indianapolis already facing immense heat heading into Week 3, making waves in the trade market might be their only option.

Jeudy’s 2026 stat sheet is anything but glowing, but he is a longtime veteran with seven years of NFL experience.

Simply put, bringing him on would come with little risk, and he’d add depth.

Of course, Cleveland might not cut ties with Jeudy just yet, but Indianapolis should be considering all options.

Where Do the Colts Currently Stand?

Indianapolis is approaching its Week 3 clash with the Texans. The game is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. ET, hosted at Lucas Oil Stadium.

At the time of this writing, the Colts are on a two-game losing skid to kick off their 2026 campaign.

They’ve faced losses to the Baltimore Ravens (41-23) and the Kansas City Chiefs (33-30) in a brutal overtime battle.

Their 0-2 start is unsightly, but Houston is on a losing skid, too. Having said that, they’ve won their last five matchups against the Colts.

Both teams will be looking to put themselves on the board.

Injuries are already taking over, and the Colts have been knocked down more than once right off the bat.