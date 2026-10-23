Jacksonville Jaguars Trade Pitch Sees Brian Thomas Jr. Land With AFC Rival

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a valuable trade chip on their hands — Brian Thomas Jr.

The young wide receiver has been swimming in a pool of rumors, one of which has him landing with an AFC rival.

Here’s how his latest trade pitch shakes out.

Jaguars’ Brian Thomas Jr. Could Land With AFC East Team

Wynston Wilcox of FanSided revealed his latest trade proposal involving Thomas.

He suggests Jacksonville should enter a deal with the New England Patriots.

If the Jaguars shipped Thomas out to the Patriots, they’d acquire a 2027 sixth-round draft pick.

“With so many teams needing a receiver like Thomas, it wouldn’t make sense for the Jaguars to hold on to him through the deadline,” Wilcox wrote. “Thomas has played in all six games but has just 109 receiving yards and a touchdown to date. He’s not an important piece of this offense, so there’s no reason Jacksonville should be holding onto him when they can get something for him and move on.

“The Jags don’t need any players or draft capital, but it’s better than waiving him or simply letting his contract ride out and getting nothing in return. New England makes the most sense, though there are several teams that could find more value in Thomas than Jacksonville.”

So far this season, the 24-year-old wide receiver has logged nine receptions for 105 yards, averaging 11.7 yards per reception.

He’s posted one touchdown along the way.

For reference, during his 2025 campaign, he logged 48 receptions for 707 yards, with an average of 14.7 yards per catch and two touchdowns.

Jaguars on the Verge of Losing Thomas

As pointed out by Bill Barnwell of ESPN, “Thomas didn’t play a single snap in the second half of the loss to the Texans, and afterward, Jacksonville coach Liam Coen didn’t hide his frustration. “Guys have to make plays,” Coen said about the 2024 first-round pick.

“Travis Hunter, who played his largest offensive role of the season, made some of those plays in Thomas’ absence. With the Jags committed to Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers as starters, rookie Josh Cameron earning a larger piece of the rotation, Hunter’s role potentially expanding, and Jacksonville wanting to play 12 personnel to get Brenton Strange and Nate Boerkircher on the field, there’s just not a big role for Thomas at the moment.”

Simply put, Thomas may have overstayed his visit in Jacksonville.

It’s no secret that he’d likely be on his way out the door, but his destination is anything but clear.

But New England could be a promising fit.