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Jacksonville Jaguars Trade Pitch Sees Brian Thomas Jr. Land With AFC Rival

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Brian Thomas Jr.
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JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 14: Brian Thomas Jr. #7 of the Jacksonville Jaguars carries the ball defended by Jamien Sherwood #44 of the New York Jets during the first quarter at EverBank Stadium on December 14, 2025 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a valuable trade chip on their hands — Brian Thomas Jr.

The young wide receiver has been swimming in a pool of rumors, one of which has him landing with an AFC rival.

Here’s how his latest trade pitch shakes out.

Jaguars’ Brian Thomas Jr. Could Land With AFC East Team

Brian Thomas Jr.
GettyJACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 14: Brian Thomas Jr. #7 of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrates a first down against the New York Jets during the first quarter at EverBank Stadium on December 14, 2025 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Wynston Wilcox of FanSided revealed his latest trade proposal involving Thomas.

He suggests Jacksonville should enter a deal with the New England Patriots.

If the Jaguars shipped Thomas out to the Patriots, they’d acquire a 2027 sixth-round draft pick.

“With so many teams needing a receiver like Thomas, it wouldn’t make sense for the Jaguars to hold on to him through the deadline,” Wilcox wrote. “Thomas has played in all six games but has just 109 receiving yards and a touchdown to date. He’s not an important piece of this offense, so there’s no reason Jacksonville should be holding onto him when they can get something for him and move on.

“The Jags don’t need any players or draft capital, but it’s better than waiving him or simply letting his contract ride out and getting nothing in return. New England makes the most sense, though there are several teams that could find more value in Thomas than Jacksonville.”

So far this season, the 24-year-old wide receiver has logged nine receptions for 105 yards, averaging 11.7 yards per reception.

He’s posted one touchdown along the way.

Brian Thomas Jr.
GettyJACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – AUGUST 26: Brian Thomas Jr. #7 of the Jacksonville Jaguars catches a pass during a joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Miller Electric Center on August 26, 2026 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

For reference, during his 2025 campaign, he logged 48 receptions for 707 yards, with an average of 14.7 yards per catch and two touchdowns.

Jaguars on the Verge of Losing Thomas

Brian Thomas Jr.
GettySANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 28: Brian Thomas Jr. #7 of the Jacksonville Jaguars warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on September 28, 2025 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

As pointed out by Bill Barnwell of ESPN, “Thomas didn’t play a single snap in the second half of the loss to the Texans, and afterward, Jacksonville coach Liam Coen didn’t hide his frustration. “Guys have to make plays,” Coen said about the 2024 first-round pick.

Travis Hunter, who played his largest offensive role of the season, made some of those plays in Thomas’ absence. With the Jags committed to Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers as starters, rookie Josh Cameron earning a larger piece of the rotation, Hunter’s role potentially expanding, and Jacksonville wanting to play 12 personnel to get Brenton Strange and Nate Boerkircher on the field, there’s just not a big role for Thomas at the moment.”

Simply put, Thomas may have overstayed his visit in Jacksonville.

It’s no secret that he’d likely be on his way out the door, but his destination is anything but clear.

But New England could be a promising fit.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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Jacksonville Jaguars Trade Pitch Sees Brian Thomas Jr. Land With AFC Rival

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