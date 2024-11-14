Ex-Chiefs 2023 Super Bowl Champ Released Twice in 8 Days: Report

It’s been a rough week and change for former Kansas City Chiefs safety Mike Edwards — a veteran player who just won his second career Super Bowl ring with KC in February.

The Buffalo Bills decided to release Edwards on November 5 after stealing the rotational cog away from the Chiefs on a one-year deal that included $1.6 million in guaranteed money. Exactly eight days later on November 13, the veteran safety was cut by the Tennessee Titans according to team reporter Jim Wyatt.

Keep in mind, the Titans only signed Edwards on November 6, and he was inactive for Tennessee’s Week 10 outing against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Edwards appeared in just three games for the Bills this season after suiting up for all 17 with the Chiefs in 2023. Pro Football Reference only credited him with 1 total tackle in Buffalo off 20 total snaps (7 on defense, 13 on special teams).

Does a Chiefs Reunion Make Sense for Mike Edwards?

Whenever an ex-Chiefs player is released, you have to consider the possibility that Kansas City will ponder a reunion. Head coach Andy Reid and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo love bringing in veteran players that are familiar with their system, and Edwards served as reliable depth last season — starting in all four playoff contests after the injury to Bryan Cook.

Having said that, KC is looking pretty well-stocked at the safety position at the moment.

Rookies Jaden Hicks and Christian Roland-Wallace have shown real promise behind starters Cook and Justin Reid, and let’s not forget that nickel specialist Chamarri Conner is also a member of this roster. That gives the Chiefs five potential options at safety, should they need them, and it’s hard to see Edwards swiping a roster spot from a member of this group.

Of course, one could never rule out a practice squad signing — assuming Edwards is willing to take on such a role.

Veteran defensive back/special teamer Deon Bush is the only reserve safety that’s currently on the Chiefs practice squad. Edwards could join him, bolstering the room even further, but KC’s real secondary need is at cornerback.

In 21 total appearances with the Chiefs last year, Edwards recorded 1.0 sack, 7 pass breakups, 2 tackles for a loss, 4 turnovers (2 interceptions, 2 fumbles) and 1 defensive touchdown. One of his two KC interceptions came during the postseason off of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.