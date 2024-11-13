Chiefs Pushed to Reunite With Former All-Pro at Need Position

The Kansas City Chiefs are 9-0, but knowing general manager Brett Veach and this front office, they’re also never satisfied when it comes to bolstering their organizational depth.

Heading into Week 11, the weakest areas of their roster are probably left tackle and cornerback — and Bleacher Report analyst Alex Ballentine urged KC to reinforce the latter on November 11.

“The Chiefs have to be considered major winners of the NFL trade deadline,” Ballentine began. “DeAndre Hopkins is already making a huge difference [at wide receiver] and Josh Uche strengthens the pass rush by giving them another threat on the outside.”

“The only major need that went unaddressed is the lack of cornerback depth,” the analyst went on. “The Chiefs are going to need cornerbacks not named Trent McDuffie to play well for the team to three-peat as Super Bowl champs.”

That’s where his free agent suggestion came in. Ballentine believes the Chiefs should reunite with veteran cornerback and former first-team All-Pro Marcus Peters — who last suited up for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023.

“Marcus Peters did not look good for the Raiders last season,” Ballentine acknowledged, “but Peters spent the first three years of his career in Kansas City. Playing for a contender could give him just a little more life as he finishes out his career.”

Peters would also be a low-risk flyer that would likely start out on the practice squad if he were to return.

Chiefs Should Pursue Veteran Cornerback Ahead of 2024 NFL Playoffs

While it’s debatable if Peters is the right choice, it’s pretty clear that the Chiefs should at least look into signing a veteran cornerback.

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported that Kansas City was “monitoring” a CB deal at the trade deadline — and they were later connected to Marshon Lattimore — but the right offer never materialized. Still, that tells you that the Chiefs are well-aware that there is room for improvement at the position.

Nazeeh Johnson started across from McDuffie in Week 10, and he allowed 54 receiving yards and 75% of his targets to be caught according to Pro Football Focus. McDuffie struggled too, allowing 67 yards and a reception rate of 62.5%.

Respectively, Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix threw for a passer rating of 128.6 and 116.7 when targeting McDuffie and Johnson — and they’re the best Kansas City’s got.

Joshua Williams has been shaky when called upon and the lack of depth behind those three at outside CB is very apparent. After one or two more injuries, the Chiefs could be trusting in Keith Taylor or Darius Rush to step in. That’s not ideal when matching up against top-tier talent throughout the playoffs.

Xavien Howard Headlines Top Free Agent CB Options Left on the Market

The most talented free agent cornerback that’s currently available is probably Xavien Howard. The Cincinnati Bengals “made [Howard] an offer” on November 11 according to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, but apparently it was not up to the veteran’s liking.

Per Garafolo, the two sides were “unable to reach an agreement” and Howard has now returned home to continue training.

If Howard is too expensive, a few other available veterans would be Patrick Peterson, J.C. Jackson and K’Waun Williams.

The Chiefs could also attempt to lure someone like Steven Nelson out of retirement, but the choices are few and far between and Peters is certainly one of the better candidates if he’s still in football shape.

To show how valuable experienced CBs are at the moment, the San Francisco 49ers quickly snatched up Nick McCloud after the New York Giants cut him last week. KC could also scour opposing practice squads around the league, but the issue with that route is that they’d have to sign a poached player directly to their 53-man roster — and they’re unlikely to find an upgrade on Johnson or Joshua Williams on another practice squad.

Unfortunately, it’s slim pickings at cornerback right now. Bringing in the right free agent could be the best course of action.