Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy Flips Script With ‘MVP’ Label After Injury Scare

All eyes have been on Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy this spring, with Rashee Rice battling more off-the-field issues, and the former first-round pick did not disappoint at OTAs and mandatory minicamp, despite some early injury news.

At the start of OTAs, Worthy was seen wearing a yellow non-contact jersey after undergoing shoulder surgery. Needless to say, this worried fans and media, given Worthy’s inconsistent health over the past couple of years.

Fortunately, these fears were quickly cast aside as Worthy stole the show all spring.

On June 18, The Athletic’s Jesse Newell highlighted Worthy as the offensive player who has shown the most improvement at OTAs and minicamp. He even went so far as to label the dynamic pass-catcher as the “MVP” of the spring.

“If the Chiefs had an [OTAs and minicamp] practice MVP, it would’ve been Worthy,” Newell wrote with The Athletic. “He not only brought down several deep throws but also showed a greater route arsenal, which included flashing chemistry with quarterback Patrick Mahomes on a back-shoulder red zone touchdown during one day’s seven-on-seven drills.”

“I get that folks can be skeptical about how much we should glean from a speedy player like Worthy looking great during non-contact practices,” the beat reporter continued. “But look beyond that, and Worthy still checks a lot of boxes for a guy who could be in line for a huge jump in production.”

Newell went on to remind Chiefs fans that Worthy is only 23 years of age, and two months younger than rookie teammate Cyrus Allen — who appeared to have an excellent spring as well.

“Worthy played through a torn labrum that resulted in the team limiting his route tree [in 2025],” Newell concluded. “He should be back to full health by Week 1 after surgery.”

Kansas City Chiefs Need Xavier Worthy to Live Up to 1st-Round Status After Rashee Rice Constant News

The KC wide receiver room has become a major concern, despite the organization dedicating a ton of high-end draft capital into improving it.

2022 second-round pick Skyy Moore was a total bust. Rice is a great talent but cannot stay out of the newspaper headlines due to off-the-field issues. And 2025 fourth-rounder Jalen Royals has yet to prove that he can be an impact player at the NFL level.

That leaves Worthy, a former first-round selection, who has struggled with nagging injuries.

With Moore gone and Rice nearing the end of his rookie contract, the Chiefs need Worthy to live up to his draft status in the worst way. Kansas City displayed massive faith in their WR corps this offseason, choosing to do very little in free agency and the draft.

Sure, the Chiefs brought back Tyquan Thornton and spent a fifth-round pick on Allen, but bigger moves could have been made. KC general manager Brett Veach elected not to make those moves, backing Rice, Worthy and Royals in 2026.

Can Jalen Royals or Cyrus Allen Emerge as Impact Wide Receiver for Chiefs at Training Camp?

Assuming Rice is back on the field, as expected, and Worthy begins the season healthy, the Chiefs have their top two wide receivers set in stone. However, the WR3 battle is an interesting one.

Thornton entered the spring as the front-runner for the job, but he didn’t really do too much to silence any challengers at OTAs and minicamp. In fact, it was Allen and Royals who stood out at practice, more often than not.

If Royals or Allen can emerge as an impact playmaker for KC at training camp, and then progress over the next year, that would be huge for Veach and the front office.

Thornton feels like more of a WR4, at his core, and the Chiefs need a draft win at the position, especially if Rice eventually walks in free agency. Of course, Kansas City could still add a veteran pass-catcher, but an important learning period has already ended.

Head coach Andy Reid has a complex offensive system, and he typically prefers to ease wide receivers into it, beginning at OTAs. The Chiefs have not done that with a veteran free agent, and that could open the door for a younger player to steal this role.