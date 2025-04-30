Chiefs Lose Potential Insurance Policy in Rare Free Agent Swap: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs have done well to bolster the left tackle position in both free agency and the NFL draft, but they just lost one potential insurance policy if their current LT plan falters.

“The [San Francisco] 49ers reached [an] agreement on a deal with former longtime [Arizona] Cardinals OT DJ Humphries, who spent the end of last season with the Chiefs,” 33rd Team NFL insider Ari Meirov reported on April 30.

Humphries had been one of the Chiefs’ last remaining free agents still left on the open market, but now he’ll join one of KC’s recent Super Bowl adversaries rather than re-sign.

This move also completes the rare NFL free agent swap, as Kansas City first swiped left tackle Jaylon Moore from San Francisco. Now, in return, the Niners have signed Humphries.

Health Limited D.J. Humphries’ Impact With Chiefs

Although it never hurts to have options, the Chiefs will likely be just fine without Humphries.

After bringing in the former stalwart blocker in free agency, health was an immediate issue for Humphries in KC.

It took a few weeks for the veteran to ramp up and get himself game-ready upon signing. Then, when the time finally came for Humphries to start at left tackle in Week 14, the 31-year-old didn’t even make it one full outing.

A hamstring injury pretty much sidelined Humphries from that point on, although he did start Week 18 as the Kansas City coaching staff decided on their playoff starters. In the end, Humphries didn’t impress enough to unseat Mike Caliendo, who was spelling Joe Thuney at left guard as the latter covered the left tackle position.

The Chiefs’ offensive line has endured several changes on the left-hand side this offseason. From the Moore signing to the Thuney trade.

For now, Moore is the favorite to start Week 1 at left tackle with first-round pick Josh Simmons working his way back from injury. Swing tackle Wanya Morris is still on the roster as well, as is 2024 UDFA Ethan Driskell and international prospect Chu Godrick.

2024 draft pick and left tackle prospect Kingsley Suamataia is expected to move to guard.

Chiefs’ Free Agents Have All Pretty Much Signed

Humphries’ departure just about wraps up free agency for the Chiefs from an internal perspective.

Kansas City still has a couple of veteran free agents that are available, like tight ends Jody Fortson and Peyton Hendershot, but most of their 2025 UFAs and RFAs have all either re-signed or moved on.

That doesn’t mean the Chiefs are done signing players; it just means they won’t lose anyone else.

It’s been an offseason full of exits, from Tershawn Wharton to Justin Reid and Derrick Nnadi. Obviously, the Thuney trade looms large on offense as well, and veteran wide receivers like DeAndre Hopkins, Justin Watson and Mecole Hardman didn’t choose to stick around either.

Of course, for every departure, there was a reunion or addition.

The Chiefs prioritized retaining linchpins like Trey Smith and Nick Bolton. They also confirmed Travis Kelce’s return at tight end and reinforced need areas like left tackle, cornerback and defensive line.

At the end of the day, it was a typical offseason for a Super Bowl contender. Endure what losses you can while also attempting to make good use of any and all cap space you have.