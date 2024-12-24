Chiefs’ Chris Jones Drops 3-Word Post While Battling Precarious Calf Injury

Christmas is a religious or spiritual time for many, but for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024, there’s also a football game to prepare for on Christmas Day. And for superstar defensive lineman Chris Jones, there’s a nagging calf strain to sort out before Wednesday.

Jones has yet to practice this week as of December 23, and although head coach Andy Reid noted that the integral defender is making improvements, he also stressed that it’s a very quick turnaround for his team in Week 17. Currently, that leaves Jones with a “questionable” outlook heading into Christmas Eve.

Despite that, Jones shared the following message with X followers on the evening of December 23.

“Thank you God!” He wrote — perhaps in the spirit of the holidays or perhaps in relation to his injury.

Either way, the thankful but cryptic post caught the attention of Chiefs Kingdom, as Jones’ message accumulated over 4.4K likes and a whole lot of comments in about 15 hours.

“Yes sir, hope your calf is healing up,” one fan responded. “Don’t rush it [No.] 95, get healthy, your brothers will stand in and get job done if you cannot.”

Another said: “Get some rest 👑. Come back strong for the playoffs.”

And a third agreed: “Amen! But you take it easy now, hear? Need you for years, not just months!”

Others wished Jones a “Merry Christmas” or seconded his holy message, but few urged the game wrecker to play on a bad calf, if any. Calf strains are always precarious injuries for older athletes because they are sometimes the precursor to a torn Achilles.

At age 30, that unfortunately puts Jones in an area of concern — especially on three days’ rest from Saturday to Wednesday. We’ll see if caution wins out for Jones against the Pittsburgh Steelers.