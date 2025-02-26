Hi, Subscriber

Chiefs Superstar Chris Jones’ Cryptic Post Causes Stir Amid NFL Combine

Kansas City Chiefs superstar defensive lineman Chris Jones posted on social media shortly after the NFL Combine news.

Kansas City Chiefs superstar defensive lineman Chris Jones is known for his cryptic posts on social media, and his latest caught the attention of fans just as the NFL Combine got underway in Indianapolis.

“My dawg got to come back we got unfinished business,” Jones wrote on X on February 25, not long after head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach addressed the media.

Unfortunately, there’s absolutely no way of knowing exactly who Jones is referring to when he says, “my dawg,” although that didn’t stop fans from guessing.

Charles Omenihu first came to mind but of course it could also be [Travis] Kelce with all the news surrounding him potentially playing another year,” popular KC fan account ‘how bout those CHIEFS’ weighed in separately.

“Chris Jones prodding for Travis Kelce to come back certainly means something,” another fan agreed. “The two have a close bond, and [it] showed when Travis pleaded on New Heights for Chris Jones to end his holdout and succeeded.”

“Frank Clark,” others guessed, which would require willing the veteran two-time Super Bowl champion nicknamed “the Shark” back onto the field. And another common answer was free agent linebacker Nick Bolton.

As were free agent defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton and free agent guard Trey Smith.

Although Jones has yet to reveal who he was talking about, his post certainly caused a stir, as usual. In just under seven hours, the remark has already drummed up 500K views, over 6.5K likes and nearly 500 reposts and quotes.

Chiefs Have Several Unrestricted Free Agents in 2025 — & Not All of Them Will Be Able to Join Chris Jones in Taking Care of ‘Unfinished Business’

Odds are, Jones was talking about Kelce — who is one of the only KC teammates that has been with him since the start of his career (shout-out long snapper James Winchester) — but the fact that it could have been any number of people just shows how much work Chiefs general manager Brett Veach and company have ahead of themselves in 2025.

Over the Cap lists 28 Kansas City free agents as of February 25, 20 of which are unrestricted free agents.

We all know the headliners by now — Smith, Bolton, safety Justin Reid, Wharton and a collection of veteran skill position players including DeAndre Hopkins, Kareem Hunt, Hollywood Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Samaje Perine, Justin Watson, Mecole Hardman and more.

In terms of defensive pieces, Jones is also in danger of losing several D-line teammates. Along with Wharton, the aforementioned Omenihu, Mike Pennel, Derrick Nnadi, Joshua Uche and Marlon Tuipulotu are all set to hit the open market as well.

Edge rusher Malik Herring is also a restricted free agent.

That means even if Kelce and a couple of big names like Smith and Bolton do return in 2025, there will be several KC players that don’t. Jones knows that though. After all, there’s been a countless amount of roster turnover since his draft year in 2016.

Michael Obermuller covers the NFL and NHL for Heavy.com, where he began writing in 2021. His areas of focus include the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins, as well as the New York Rangers and New York Islanders. An NYC area native and Quinnipiac graduate, his previous bylines include FanDuel's The Duel, King Fantasy Sports and Pro Football Mania. More about Michael Obermuller

Comments

