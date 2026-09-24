Cryptic Taylor Swift Announcement Turns Heads After New Album Reveal

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce made NFL history against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2, breaking the record for most yards after catch.

Celebrating Kelce’s incredible feat, his wife, Taylor Swift, who cheered on the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium during their overtime win against the Colts. TV cameras captured Swift pointing at her ring and excitedly yelling, “That’s my husband!”

Kelce commented on Swift’s viral moment on his “New Heights” podcast on September 23. “Just doing my deed as a husband,” he said. “Listen man, proud wife, baby. Gotta make my girl proud.”

Swift, who tied the knot with Kelce at Madison Square Garden this summer, is also causing a stir away from the football field. After dropping Easter egg clues during her pre-taped Emmys appearance, she announced her first new single since getting married, “Patient Zero,” will drop on September 25.

Swift surprised fans again by revealing “Patient Zero” is part of a four-song EP, “The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore,” which also drops on Friday. However, there appears to be yet another surprise coming.

CBS Mornings Dropped a Cryptic Taylor Swift Message for Thursday’s Show

CBS Mornings shared a Swift-coded message on September 23: “tune in t0m0rr0w,” the graphic read. The caption was a simple “❤️‍🔥” emoji.

Swift’s bio on Instagram reads, “And, baby, that’s sh0w business f0r y0u. ❤️‍🔥.” CBS Mornings, which airs from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., is clearly teasing more Swift news by using zeros instead of the letter O.

One fan commented on Instagram, “If this is a tour announcement I’m gonna need a job cause my bank account can’t handle this 😂.” Another person guessed, “vmas perf0rmance ann0uncement? MV ann0uncement?” A Swifted gushed, “OMG THERE’S MORE????? TAYLOR WHAT ARE YOU PLANNING OMGGGG.”

As one fan mentioned, Swift, who’s set to become the most-awarded artist in VMA history this weekend, is expected to attend the award ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 27.

No formal announcement has been made, but all signs point toward the singer heading to Peacock Theater instead of Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday when the Chiefs take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 3.

Taylor Swift Started Writing ‘The Encore’ After Releasing ‘The Life of a Showgirl’

The 14-time Grammy winner shared the inspiration behind her surprise EP on Wednesday. She wrote, “About a year ago, you guys did a truly unfathomable thing. Something that completely blew my mind… You gave The Life of a Showgirl the biggest first week for an album in history.

“I took a trip to Sweden to celebrate with Max and Shellback, my two collaborators on this album. Really we just wanted to reflect and take in how grateful we were for the moment we were in, but there was a studio there and we did what we do when we feel anything at all: We wrote more songs. I hope you love them, because they were born out of pure gratitude for your exuberance for and celebration of the album we made.”