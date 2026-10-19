Donna Kelce Breaks Silence on Offensive Travis Kelce Tweet Allegations

Donna Kelce is defending her son, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, after social media users resurfaced alleged offensive posts from more than a decade ago.

The 74-year-old mother of Travis and retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce responded Saturday, October 17, after someone tagged her in posts attributed to an X account allegedly belonging to Travis.

“Not Travis’ handle and not his account!!” Donna wrote on X.

Her response came as screenshots of since-deleted posts, reportedly written between 2009 and 2011, circulated online.

The controversy also followed criticism of Travis over his social media activity involving comedian Shane Gillis.

Despite the attention surrounding her son, Donna spent Sunday, October 18, supporting him at Arrowhead Stadium, where she reunited with Taylor Swift and other family members for the Chiefs’ game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Travis Kelce’s Alleged Old Tweets Previously Sparked Controversy

Donna addressed posts attributed to the X account @tkelce that included offensive remarks about women’s appearances.

One alleged 2010 post read, “As a man, You have something wrong with you if your (sic) going for girls that weigh more then (sic) you.”

Another reportedly stated, “Why can’t girls hide they (sic) backfat? That s–t nasty.”

The New York Times previously examined Travis’ old social media activity in November 2023, citing fact-checking website Snopes in its reporting.

Donna’s latest response directly disputed the account’s connection to her son.

However, Travis previously acknowledged other resurfaced posts during a November 2023 episode of his “New Heights” podcast with Jason.

“What’s hilarious is nobody followed me back then,” Travis said, explaining that he once treated the platform like a personal diary.

He also discussed efforts to remove old posts from his account.

“What was I even (expletive) doing in some of these tweets?” Travis asked while reflecting on his earlier social media activity.

The Chiefs selected Travis in the 2013 NFL Draft, several years after the dates associated with the resurfaced posts.

Travis Kelce Faced Separate Criticism Over Shane Gillis’ ‘Saturday Night Live’ Appearance

Donna’s defense came shortly after Travis faced criticism for liking a social media post supporting Gillis’ October 10 appearance on “Saturday Night Live.”

During his opening monologue, the comedian referred to women wearing short shorts at the gym as “whores.”

The social media interaction prompted questions about Travis’ support for the comedian.

A source close to the Chiefs tight end addressed the situation in a statement to Page Six.

“He’s always been a massive fan of the show and he was supporting a friend,” the source explained.

Taylor Swift Gives Donna Kelce a Warm Welcome at Arrowhead Stadium

One day after speaking out on X, Donna attended the Chiefs’ matchup against the Chargers, where she shared a moment with her daughter-in-law, Taylor Swift.

Swift spotted Donna inside Kelce’s suite at Arrowhead Stadium and greeted her with open arms and a hug.

Swift, 36, married Travis on July 3 in New York City.

The Grammy-winning singer wore a long-sleeved red turtleneck bodysuit, gold nail polish and red lipstick for Sunday’s game.

Donna also showed her support for Kansas City, wearing a studded black denim jacket featuring a large “KC” logo on the back.

The suite included WNBA star Caitlin Clark and singer Este Haim, who joined Swift to watch the Chiefs face their AFC West rivals.

The game marked Kansas City’s return to action following its Week 5 bye.