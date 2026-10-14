Travis Kelce Faces Warning Over ‘SNL’ Controversy That Could Impact Taylor Swift’s Reputation

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is facing criticism over his social media activity, and one public relations expert believes the controversy could affect how fans view him and Taylor Swift.

Kelce, 37, recently liked an Instagram video featuring comedian Shane Gillis’ monologue from “Saturday Night Live.” The six-minute performance drew backlash over jokes about women at the gym.

According to Page Six, a source close to Kelce said the NFL star wasn’t trying to make a statement by liking the video.

“He’s always been a massive fan of the show and he was supporting a friend,” the source told the outlet.

However, celebrity and entertainment PR expert Lynn Carratt believes the situation could harm Kelce’s public image, particularly among Swift’s fans.

Carratt, speaking on behalf of Casino.org/us, explained why even a small social media interaction can attract attention when it involves one of the world’s most recognizable celebrity couples.

Travis Kelce’s ‘SNL’ Instagram Like Sparks Warning About Taylor Swift’s Fans

Carratt said Kelce’s decision to like the video may have been an innocent gesture toward Gillis, but that doesn’t necessarily mean everyone will interpret it that way.

“On the surface, this probably looked like a harmless way of supporting his friend Shane Gillis, but the problem is that social media doesn’t distinguish between liking someone as a person and endorsing what they’re saying,” Carratt said.

“When that person is making jokes that many women find misogynistic, suddenly a quick tap on Instagram becomes a much bigger conversation about your own values.”

Carratt pointed to Kelce’s reputation as a supportive partner and his growing popularity outside the NFL.

“Travis has spent the past few years building a very likeable public image. He’s the fun, charismatic NFL star who’s not afraid to show his emotions, celebrates Taylor’s achievements and appears incredibly supportive of successful women,” she said.

“That has helped him win over a huge audience beyond American football, particularly Taylor’s predominantly female fanbase.”

The PR expert believes the controversy could raise questions among some fans who admire Swift for speaking out about sexism and supporting women.

“This controversy doesn’t necessarily undo all that goodwill, but it does create an uncomfortable contradiction between the image people have of him and the content he has publicly engaged with,” Carratt explained.

She also noted that Swift shouldn’t be held responsible for her husband’s social media activity, even though their public images are closely connected.

“Swifties are fiercely protective of Taylor, but they’re also incredibly vocal when something doesn’t sit right with them,” Carratt said.

“Some will undoubtedly defend Travis and see this as nothing more than a man supporting his friend. Others, particularly those who admire Taylor for speaking out about sexism, may find it disappointing.”

PR Expert Says Kelce Should Avoid a Public Apology Over Shane Gillis Controversy

Despite her concerns, Carratt doesn’t believe Kelce’s Instagram activity will cause significant long-term damage to his reputation.

“I don’t think we’re looking at a major reputation crisis just yet. Travis has built up enough goodwill that one Instagram like is unlikely to cause lasting damage,” she said.

“But these things can chip away at someone’s reputation if they become part of a wider pattern. The danger isn’t necessarily this one incident. It’s whether people start questioning if the man they’ve come to admire publicly is the same person behind the scenes.”

Carratt also addressed the explanation that a source close to Kelce provided to Page Six.

She described it as a reasonable attempt to address the situation without defending Gillis’ jokes directly.

“It’s a fairly sensible approach, but it doesn’t entirely solve the problem because it sidesteps why people were offended in the first place,” Carratt said.

As for what Kelce should do next, Carratt advised against making the situation bigger with a public apology.

“The last thing his team should do is turn this into a huge public apology over an Instagram like, because that risks giving the story more oxygen,” she explained.

“My advice would be to let the explanation stand, avoid getting drawn into an online argument and be a little more mindful about what he’s publicly endorsing.”

Carratt also said Swift should stay out of the controversy rather than publicly defend Kelce.

“Taylor certainly doesn’t need to release a statement or defend her husband. In fact, dragging her into the conversation officially would probably be the worst possible move,” she said.

Travis Kelce and Shane Gillis Have a Friendship Outside ‘Saturday Night Live’

Kelce and Gillis have an established friendship, which helps explain the NFL star’s Instagram activity.

In June, Gillis made a surprise appearance at Tight End University, the annual event Kelce hosts alongside NFL players George Kittle and Greg Olsen.

The comedian joined the three players onstage in Nashville and joined the celebrations after Swift’s performance.

Gillis has hosted “Saturday Night Live” three times, while Kelce made his hosting debut in March 2023.

Kelce and Swift also appeared separately during the show’s season 49 premiere in October 2023.

While Carratt acknowledged that Kelce’s support for his friend may have been well-intentioned, she said the public reaction illustrates the challenges of maintaining a high-profile relationship.

“Travis might have liked the video because he was supporting his mate, but unfortunately, when millions of people are watching your every move, intention and perception can be two very different things.”