Chiefs DE Reacts to Travis Kelce Performing With Taylor Swift [Exclusive]

Before Kansas City Chiefs starter George Karlaftis reports to training camp, he attended the 2024 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles.

While walking the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre on July 11, Karlaftis spoke with Heavy Sports about his teammate, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, making his “Eras” tour debut. Kelce stunned Swifties and the NFL world by joining his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, on stage in London on June 23.

“I saw a couple of clips,” Karlaftis said of the performance at Wembley Stadium. “I think he did great.” The Chiefs first-round pick from the 2022 NFL draft added, “I’m just excited to see him having a good time. I love him.”

Swift attended 13 games last season, including flying halfway across the world to watch the Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl. Having Swift come onto the field at Allegiant Stadium and join the post-game celebrations, “It was great,” Karlaftis told Heavy Sports. “Having more people there and all that stuff. It’s about the team at the end of the day,” but she’s “absolutely” a member of Chiefs Kingdom.

Earlier that day, the Chiefs announced that Karlaftis, a two-time Super Bowl champ, will appear in the Hallmark Channel movie, “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story, which stars Tyler Hynes and Hunter King.

Along with Karlaftis, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, right guard Trey Smith, wide receiver Mecole Hardman, and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire will also make appearances. Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce, also scored a role in the highly-anticipated Christmas movie.

George Karlaftis Sounded Off on the Typo on the Chiefs’ Super Bowl Ring



The Chiefs received their Super Bowl during a black-tie gala at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art on June 13. However, fans and analysts quickly pointed out an obvious error in the incredibly expensive piece of jewelry.

The inside of the ring features the final scores of all the Chiefs’ postseason matchups and their opponents’ playoff seeds. The Miami Dolphins‘ seed ranking was mislabeled as the “7” seed. During the AFC Wild Card round, Miami, who entered the playoffs as the No. 6 seed, lost 26-7 to Kansas City.

Karlaftis, 23, sent a strong message to anyone joking about the error. “I still haven’t even looked at it. I don’t really care,” he told Heavy Sports. “I got a Super Bowl ring. The people who were commenting probably don’t.”

Chiefs News: George Karlaftis Addressed Kansas City’s Hunt for a Super Bowl Three-Peat



While the Chiefs rookies start training camp on Tuesday, July 16, Karlaftis and the rest of the veterans report to Missouri Western State University on July 20.

With Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Co. making it well-known they want to be the first team to complete a Super Bowl three-peat, Karlaftis said he doesn’t feel any added pressure.

“We always have the same mentality,” Karlaftis told Heavy Sports. “Try to get every single game. Try to win every single practice. Just keep getting after it and try to work our tails off and let the chips fall where they may.”

Earlier this month, Bleacher Report’s David Kenyon named Karlaftis as the team’s “Most Promising Building Block” entering the 2024 season. “The Chiefs have a rising star on the edge, where George Karlaftis enjoyed a breakout 2023,” Kenyon wrote. “He collected 10.5 sacks and 35 pressures in the regular season and three sacks in the playoffs.”